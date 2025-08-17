Son Rapes Mother, Justifies Saying, ‘He Was Punishing Her Over Extra Affairs’ Detained

In the latest development, the Delhi police detains a 39 year old son in an alleged rape case. Accoding to the investigation, the son identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, rapes her 60 year old mother after she returned from pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on August 11 with her husband and daughter.

During the trip, the accused, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, allegedly called his father, accused his mother of having a “bad character,” and demanded a divorce. After the family returned to Delhi, the man allegedly assaulted his mother and later forced her into a room to commit the crime.

Survivor Narrates Harrowing Ordeal

Officials said the victim initially stayed at her elder daughter’s in-laws’ house due to fear after the assault. When she returned home, the accused allegedly asked to speak with her privately. A senior police officer said, “He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her.” The survivor later revealed that she stayed silent because of shame and slept beside her daughter at night. However, on August 14, the accused repeated the assault, forcing the victim to approach the police and report the matter.

Victim’s Statement to Police

The woman gave her statement to the police, explaining the repeated assaults. She said, “He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoiled me.” According to officials cited by the Hindustan Times, the accused claimed that he was punishing his mother for her past conduct. The officer added, “He locked her in the room and raped her even as she pleaded that she was his mother.” The victim’s statement formed the basis of the complaint filed against the accused.

Police confirmed that they filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigating officers said they arrested the accused and started a detailed probe into the case. Officials added that they are recording witness statements and gathering medical and forensic evidence. Police also assured that they are providing full protection and support to the survivor. The arrest followed the daughter’s complaint, which exposed the repeated assaults. Authorities said strict legal action will be taken as the investigation continues under the supervision of senior officers in Delhi.

