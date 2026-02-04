LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Sonam Wangchuk's Health Is Not Good': Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

Sonam Wangchuk’s health is not good: SC urges Centre to rethink his NSA detention amid medical concerns, hearing continues.

SC flags Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health. (PHOTO: X)
SC flags Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health. (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 4, 2026 21:52:35 IST

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre if it could reconsider the detention of Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing concerns over his deteriorating health.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P B Varale observed that Wangchuk’s medical report showed he was unwell, particularly given his age and other health factors.

The bench urged Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to seek instructions from the government on whether Wangchuk’s preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) could be reviewed.

Centre Cites Wangchuk’s Role in Leh Violence

During the hearing, ASG Nataraj submitted that Wangchuk’s speech on September 24, 2025, was provocative and ultimately led to violent protests in Leh, in which four people died and 161 were injured.

Nataraj argued that the law does not require the person to actively participate in the violence; the propensity to influence a group of people is sufficient for preventive detention. The NSA empowers authorities to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner “prejudicial to the defence of India,” with a maximum detention period of 12 months.

Wangchuk Denies Allegations, stressed Democratic Rights

Wangchuk, currently held at Jodhpur Central Jail, has denied making any statements to overthrow the government, like the “Arab Spring” uprisings in other countries.

His wife, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, has challenged the detention as illegal and arbitrary, claiming the authorities relied on selective videos and borrowed material to mislead the detaining authority. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, argued that Wangchuk’s fundamental rights were violated.

SC Suggests Reconsideration Amid Health Concerns

Justice Varale orally told ASG Nataraj, “…give it a thought as an officer of the Court. The detention order was passed on September 26, 2025, nearly five months ago. Considering the health and condition of the detainee, which is certainly not very good… is there any possibility for the government to rethink?”

The court had earlier allowed Wangchuk to be examined by a specialist doctor after he complained of frequent stomach aches. The medical report was submitted during the previous hearing.

The order approving Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA was issued on October 3, 2025, and has not been challenged. The Supreme Court will continue the hearing on Thursday.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:52 PM IST
‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

