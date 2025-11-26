LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > “Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for announcing plans to lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid in West Bengal on December 6. Singh accused the TMC of appeasing infiltrators and claimed those supporting Babri reconstruction “have no right to live in India.” The remark sparked a political storm, with BJP leaders attacking Kabir, while Congress leader Udit Raj defended the MLA, calling the criticism unnecessary and asserting religious freedom.

Giriraj Singh Slams TMC MLA Kabir
Giriraj Singh Slams TMC MLA Kabir

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 26, 2025 14:23:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

 

On 26th November, the Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday slammed the Trinamool Congress over one of its MLAs’ remarks on the ‘Babri Masjid’ and said that such comments clearly show that the ruling party in Bengal is dependent on the “infiltrator vote banks”.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said that TMC legislators’ remarks are unfortunate, and such people have no right to live in India.

“Bengal has become a hub of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. They have been facilitated with ID cards and other documents, allowing them to stay illegally. The TMC is dependent on these infiltrator vote banks. Mamata Banerjee does everything unconstitutional and against Hindus to appease these illegal infiltrators. TMC MLAs’ claim to rebuild the Babri Masjid is unfortunate. Those who call themselves the sons of Babar and Aurangzeb have no right to live in India,” Singh said.

 

The remarks came after TMC MLA Kabir triggered controversy by announcing that he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

“We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event,” he said.

 

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks.

 

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir for claiming to build the Babri Masjid in West Bengal, calling it appeasement politics for votes.

Calling Kabir’s remarks “controversial,” Poonawalla said that the TMC leader believes in abusing Hindus for his vote bank.

 

In contrast, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence, saying people opposing it are creating “meaningless speculation.

 

“If the foundation stone of a temple can be laid, what’s the problem with laying the foundation stone for a mosque? Those who oppose it are creating meaningless speculation. This is religious freedom in this country and in all countries,” Raj said.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Babri Masjid Posters Spark Tension In Murshidabad After TMC MLA’s December 6 Claim

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayodhya disputeBabri Masjid foundation stoneBabri Masjid remarkBJP reactionGiriraj SinghHumayun Kabirinfiltrator vote bank claimpolitical row BengalRam JanmabhoomiTMC controversyUdit Raj reactionWest Bengal politics

RELATED News

‘Nandini’ Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake ‘Nandini’ Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

LATEST NEWS

7 Must Watch ‘Romantic Horror Movies’ You Can Watch On OTT Platforms; Check The List Here

Transform Your Body Fast: 6 Simple Home Exercises That Boost Fitness, Strength, And Energy Without Any Gym

‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark
“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark
“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark
“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

QUICK LINKS