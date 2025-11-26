Babri Masjid Posters Spark Tension In Murshidabad After TMC MLA’s December 6 Claim

Humayun Kabir, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), announced on December 6, 2025, that the foundation would be set at Beldanga and all of the Murshidabad district, West Bengal would have posters calling for a new Babri Masjid to be established. This date is huge, as it marks the anniversary of the demolition of the original Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

What Did TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Say?

Kabir expects that the new mosque will take approximately three years to construct on 20 bighas of property. It is expected to draw great crowds of Muslim leaders to the ground breaking ceremony. The statement triggered a reaction from the political opponents which was immediate and highly intense. Some of the leaders even went so far as to declare the scheme a provocation meant to disrupt communal harmony and cause chaos in the region. The state TMC through a senior leader, rejected Kabir’s remarks and while stating that the party does not endorse the said statement, it was Kabir’s personal initiative.

BJP’s Reaction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused TMC of resorting to ‘appeasement politics’ and aiming at winning votes, and termed the move a well planned strategy of TMC to recreate a rift among the communities just before polls. Although some people supported the mosque construction and highlighted the country’s equal religious freedom as the justification, others were still doubtful and feared that it could lead to the revival of past inter religious hostilities and animosities. The attack on the Babri Masjid and its aftermath are still very much alive in the memory of the Indian people, and thus any such proposition, especially if it is near the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, will definitely create social and political conflict. The issue has transcended the mere question of a building, it has become a matter of identity, history, and the delicate coexistence of secularism and politics in a multilingual society.

Also Read: “The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon