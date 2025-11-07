LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > India > Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered a significant order addressing the growing menace of stray dogs across the country, issuing detailed directions to all States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance and accountability at the highest administrative levels. A three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria passed the order in three parts.

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity (Photo: ANI)
Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: November 7, 2025 15:05:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered a significant order addressing the growing menace of stray dogs across the country, issuing detailed directions to all States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance and accountability at the highest administrative levels.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria passed the order in 3 parts.

What The Bench Says?

The bench emphased that Chief Secretaries of States and UTs will be personally responsible for ensuring implementation. 

Furthermore, the Court directed all States and UTs to file comprehensive affidavits outlining remedial and preventive measures taken to control stray dog attacks and manage animal populations.

The bench also made the amicus curiae report part of its order and cautioned that any laxity will be viewed seriously. 

Reaffirming prior directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the Supreme Court ordered all States to ensure removal of stray animals from highways and public roads. Chief Secretaries have been asked to submit status reports within eight weeks.

The bench focused on the need for preventive measures at district hospitals, sports complexes, and railway stations.

Identifying such government premises within two weeks and ensure adequate fencing within 8 weeks to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The management of these institutions must designate a nodal officer. Officer will be responsible for maintaining safety standards and coordinate with municipal bodies for periodic inspections. 

The Court further clarified that all stray dogs found in these areas must be relocated to authorized shelters after sterilization and vaccination, in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. These shelters must provide adequate facilities for care and rehabilitation, ensuring that the process aligns with both public safety and animal welfare principles.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami, Asks Hasin Jahan “If Rs 4 Lakh A Month Isn’t Enough?”

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 3:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Animal Birth Control RulesStray Dog Casestray dogs newsSupreme Court of India

RELATED News

What Role Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Playing In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter?’ New Poster Drops A BIG Hint, Internet Is Amused

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami, Asks Hasin Jahan “If Rs 4 Lakh A Month Isn’t Enough?”

Air India Crash: ‘Don’t Carry The Burden, It Wasn’t Your Son’s Fault’: Supreme Court To Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal’s Father

“Remove Stray Dogs, Animals From Bus Stands, Railway Stations”: Supreme Court’s Big Order

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

Baba Bageshwar Begins 10-Day Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan Promoting Peace and Harmony

Blast At Indonesia mosque: Jakarta Mosque Explosion Injures 54, Authorities Probe Possible Terror Links

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

Life Certificate 2025: How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Online, Offline & UMANG App

‘The Family Man Season 3’ Trailer Drops With Explosive Action, Manoj Bajpayee As Srikant Tiwari Is Back

NEW iPHONE REVEALED: Apple Stuns Fans With Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro – Drops A Color Bomb, Reinvents Luxury Smartphone Appeal!

Viral Video Shows Inmates Dancing And Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, Creating Massive Uproar As Two Officials Are Suspended Immediately

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity
Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity
Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity
Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

QUICK LINKS