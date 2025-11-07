Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered a significant order addressing the growing menace of stray dogs across the country, issuing detailed directions to all States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance and accountability at the highest administrative levels.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria passed the order in 3 parts.

What The Bench Says?

The bench emphased that Chief Secretaries of States and UTs will be personally responsible for ensuring implementation.

Furthermore, the Court directed all States and UTs to file comprehensive affidavits outlining remedial and preventive measures taken to control stray dog attacks and manage animal populations.

The bench also made the amicus curiae report part of its order and cautioned that any laxity will be viewed seriously.

Reaffirming prior directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the Supreme Court ordered all States to ensure removal of stray animals from highways and public roads. Chief Secretaries have been asked to submit status reports within eight weeks.

The bench focused on the need for preventive measures at district hospitals, sports complexes, and railway stations.

Identifying such government premises within two weeks and ensure adequate fencing within 8 weeks to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The management of these institutions must designate a nodal officer. Officer will be responsible for maintaining safety standards and coordinate with municipal bodies for periodic inspections.

The Court further clarified that all stray dogs found in these areas must be relocated to authorized shelters after sterilization and vaccination, in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. These shelters must provide adequate facilities for care and rehabilitation, ensuring that the process aligns with both public safety and animal welfare principles.

