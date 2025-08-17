‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

Countering Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for.

The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Poll Body Explains Why Oath Is Mandatory

During a press conference by the poll body, the Election Commission of India explained why an oath is mandatory. He said, “Anyone who is not a voter of a particular constituency has only one option under the law to raise a complaint.”

According to Rule 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, an individual can complain about a witness. But, before filing the complaint, he must give an oath before the electoral registration officer.

The Election Commission’s remarks came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the poll body for asking for an affidavit over allegations of vote theft.

Gandhi Alleges Election Commission Colluded With BJP, Poll Body Rejects

Mr Gandhi has alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to steal the Lok Sabha election from the people.

After his allegations, the Opposition intensified the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the poll body was leaving the names of people out of the voter list for the benefit of the BJP.

With the publication of the first draft rolls of electoral rolls, about 60 lakh electors have been excluded. The Supreme Court has recently asked the poll body to give a list of the deleted names from the draft.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other Opposition leaders have been vocal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They have been demanding a discussion on the SIR in the parliament during the Monsoon session. But it had not been done yet.

Rahul Gandhi Started the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Yatra commenced from Sasaram on August 17 and was concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

