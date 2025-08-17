LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

Countering Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath" as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations Citing Electors Rules
Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations Citing Electors Rules

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 17, 2025 17:08:03 IST

Countering Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for.

The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Poll Body Explains Why Oath Is Mandatory

During a press conference by the poll body, the Election Commission of India explained why an oath is mandatory. He said, “Anyone who is not a voter of a particular constituency has only one option under the law to raise a complaint.”

According to Rule 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, an individual can complain about a witness. But, before filing the complaint, he must give an oath before the electoral registration officer.

The Election Commission’s remarks came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the poll body for asking for an affidavit over allegations of vote theft.  

Gandhi Alleges Election Commission Colluded With BJP, Poll Body Rejects 

Mr Gandhi has alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to steal the Lok Sabha election from the people.

After his allegations, the Opposition intensified the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the poll body was leaving the names of people out of the voter list for the benefit of the BJP.

With the publication of the first draft rolls of electoral rolls, about 60 lakh electors have been excluded. The Supreme Court has recently asked the poll body to give a list of the deleted names from the draft.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other Opposition leaders have been vocal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They have been demanding a discussion on the SIR in the parliament during the Monsoon session. But it had not been done yet.

Rahul Gandhi Started the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Yatra commenced from Sasaram on August 17 and was concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. 

ALSO READ: ‘ECI’s Doors Are Open For Everyone’: Says Gyanesh Kumar On Bihar SIR, Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations

Tags: ECIelection commissionGyanesh Kumarrahul gandhi

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules
‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules
‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules
‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?