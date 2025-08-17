‘ECI’s Doors Are Open For Everyone’: Says Gyanesh Kumar On Bihar SIR, Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday held a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The poll body briefed issues related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft and the Bihar SIR. This press conference was the first media interaction following the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the media. Other election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, were also present.

During the press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, said that, as per the data available, the voters submitted around 28,370 claims and objections.

Here Are The Key Highlights Of the Press Conference.

1,03,703 Submitted Form 6 And Declaration

He added that those voters, who have completed 18 years of age as on July 1, or will complete on October 1, such 1,03,703 have also submitted their application, with Form 6 and declaration.

In Bihar’s SIR, the claims and objections can be filed from August 1 to September 1; 15 days are still left, the Commission added.

The ECI urged political parties that BLAs, named by political parties, can submit them with prescribed forms; the ECI’s doors are open for everyone, if they find any error in the draft electoral roll.

Chief Election Commissioner Rejects Charges of Bias in Bihar’s SIR process by the Opposition

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that some leaders attempted to mislead voters by spreading misinformation and creating fear about the SIR in Bihar, adding that all stakeholders are committed and working hard to ensure the SIR of Bihar is a complete success. He asserted that no question can be raised on the credibility of either the Election Commission or the voters.

ECI Refutes Vote Theft Allegations

Rebutting the ‘Vote Theft’ allegation, the CEC further said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

ECI On West Bengal SIR

Gyanesh Kumar stated that the Election Commission of India is yet to decide the dates of the SIR exercise in West Bengal or other states.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified that the Constitution allows only Indian citizens to contest elections for MP and MLA.

ALSO READ: ‘Those Who Danced With Constitution Betrayed Baba Saheb Sentiments’: Says PM Modi After Inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, UER-II