‘Those Who Danced With Constitution Betrayed Baba Saheb Sentiments’: Says PM Modi After Inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, UER-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that those who danced with the Constitution on their heads betrayed the sentiments of Baba Saheb, after inaugurating two major National Highway projects – the 29 km Dwarka Expressway and the 76 km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

The projects aimed to reduce travel time across Delhi NCR and alleviate pressure on the existing Ring Roads and other roads.

Here are the key highlights of his speech.

What PM Modi Said After The Inauguration

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that August is coloured with freedom and revolution. Today, the country’s capital, Delhi, is witnessing a development revolution.

Referring to his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, “I spoke about the country’s economy, self-reliance and self-confidence. We must make Delhi such a model of development, where everyone feels that yes, this is the capital of a developing India.”

Urban Extension Road Helps Delhi Be Free From The Mountains Of Garbage

PM Modi said that the Urban Extension Road has another feature: it is helping in freeing Delhi from the mountains of garbage. Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road. By reducing the mountains of garbage, the waste material has been used in building the road, and it has been done in a scientific way. Our government is engaged in freeing the people of Delhi from every such problem.

The River Yamuna Cleaning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that I am pleased that the BJP government in Delhi is continuously engaged in the cleaning of the Yamuna. I have been informed that 16 lakh metric tons of silt have been removed from the Yamuna in this period.

Green Delhi – Clean Delhi: Number of Electric Buses Increased In Delhi

PM Modi said, “In a very short time, 650 DEVI electric buses have been started in Delhi. He promised that in the future, these electric buses will surpass the figure of around 2,000. This further strengthens the mantra of Green Delhi – Clean Delhi.

Some Political Parties Are Still Unable To Digest The People’s Blessings

PM Modi said, “This is also the first time that the BJP governments are in power simultaneously in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This shows how much blessing the BJP has received from this entire region. However, some political parties are still unable to digest the people’s blessings. It was even said that the people of Haryana were poisoning Delhi’s water. Today, Delhi and the entire NCR have been freed from such negative politics.”

PM Modi Slammed Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who dance with the Constitution on their heads, how they trampled on the Constitution, how they betrayed the sentiments of Baba Saheb. Today I am going to tell you the truth.

In Delhi, there was a dangerous law for the sanitation workers. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act had a provision that if a sanitation worker did not show up for work without informing, they could be jailed for a month.

PM Modi Explains the Meaning of Reform: GST Reform

PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, reform means the expansion of good governance. That is why we are continuously emphasising reform. Next-generation reform is about to take place in GST. This Diwali, the people of the country are set to receive a double bonus from GST reform.”

Vocal For Local Our Life’s Mantra

Concluding his address, PM Modi said, “To make India stronger, we must take inspiration from Chakradhari Mohan (Shri Krishna). To make India self-reliant, we must follow the path of Charkhadhari Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi). We need to make the ” Vocal for Local mantra of our life, and it’s not difficult for us to achieve this. We must make Vocal for Local our life’s mantra.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II, To Cut Travel Time, Decongest Capital