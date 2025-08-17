PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II, To Cut Travel Time, Decongest Capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two major National Highway projects on Sunday, August 17, 2025 – the 29 km Dwarka Expressway and the 76 km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The projects aimed to reduce travel time across Delhi NCR and alleviate pressure on the existing Ring Roads and other roads.

Both projects have been developed under the Government’s plan to decongest the capital and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The Projects Reflect Modi’s Vision Of Creating World-Class Infrastructure

These initiatives are the vision of Prime Minister Modi to create world-class infrastructure in a bid to enhance ease of living and ensure seamless mobility.

The Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, connecting Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka Cluster Bus Depot, has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crores.

Connectivity across NCR will take a big leap forward with the inauguration of the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II. https://t.co/YWujS91BOY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2025

The Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road -II, along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, was built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crores.

It will ease traffic on Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.

Before The Inauguration, PM Modi Meets Construction Workers Of Projects

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters have gathered to welcome PM Modi at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in Delhi.

PM Modi had also interacted with the construction workers of the Urban Extension Road -II and the Dwarka Expressway before the inauguration.

