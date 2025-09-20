LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 20, 2025 23:47:04 IST

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Chamkaur Sahib (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday flagged off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution to Gurdaspur and Jalandhar to serve as fodder for livestock, even as he announced the party would distribute wheat to 50,000 poor flood-affected families across the state in the next month to help them get back on their feet.

Addressing the media after flagging off the trucks at the grain market here, the SAD president said party observers who had visited flood-affected areas had reported a severe shortage of fodder for livestock, and accordingly, the party had decided to procure maize silage for distribution in flood-affected areas.

He said that, simultaneously, poor people had reported that they were short of rations due to the loss of livelihood for one month. “Accordingly, we have decided to provide wheat to 50,000 families”.

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Sukhbir Badal also announced that the SAD and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would each distribute certified seed for one lakh acres of land.

“With the SAD and SGPC taking on the responsibility of distributing certified seed for two lakh acres of land, I appeal to the Punjab government to distribute seed in the remaining two lakh acres of land affected by the floods to cover the entire affected area,” he said, according to a release.

He said the Punjab government should also take on the responsibility of distributing DAP free of cost to all farmers across the affected four lakh acres of land, besides contributing to clearing the land of sand by deputing tractors for this purpose. Badal said the SAD on its part would also initiate the “tractor sewa” soon during the course of which it would provide diesel free of cost for clearing sand from flooded agricultural land.

Disclosing that the party had established a monitoring committee for regulating the entire flood relief operation, Badal said, “We are committed to assisting the farmers and the khet mazdoor stand back on their feet. Akali volunteers will work side by side with them to bring their fields back to normal”.

He also appealed to other political parties and countrymen to help the flood-stricken farmers of Punjab. “The Khalsa Panth and Punjabis have reached out to help countrymen afflicted by natural calamities across the country. Now is the time to help Punjabis in their hour of crisis”, he added.

Earlier, an ‘ardas’ was held before the trucks were flagged off. Badal said Youth Akali Dal President Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher and his team had been entrusted with the responsibility for distributing the maize silage.

The SAD president also interacted with farmers at Bharoana and Ahli bundhs on Sultanpur Lodhi and assured them that he would provide diesel, poclaine machines, iron meshes and tractors for strengthening bundhs, besides helping in clearing sand from farmer fields. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-82ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit
UP: Ayodhya gears up for grandest Deepotsav celebration, 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi to narrate Lord Ram's story
"Sar itna bhi mat jhukao ki dastaar gir pade": Pawan Khera's jibe at PM Modi following H1B visa fee hike

LATEST NEWS

Mammootty expresses pride in "colleague and brother" Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke honour, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumar and others react
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
"I think it's a gain for us, we will have more startups….": EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev on US' H-1B move
Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's leading run-getter in T20Is, overtakes Shakib al Hasan
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
US Senators introduce Shrimp Tariff Act to protect Louisiana industry against alleged unfair trade practices by India
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage: Assam CM ensures elaborate arrangements
Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex
PKL 12: Haryana Steelers secure narrow victory over Tamil Thalaivas; Manpreet Singh records historic win as coach
H-1B Visa Update: No Need To Rush Back! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Panic, Big Clarifications From US Officials
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

QUICK LINKS