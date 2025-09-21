Swami Vivekanand Run In Powai Inspires Thousands With Fitness And Social Message

LIVE TV
Mumbai witnessed a vibrant display of energy and unity on Sunday morning as the 13th edition of the Swami Vivekanand Run was held at Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens Powai. Organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad the event brought together over 3,000 participants across different age groups who ran distances of 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km.

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 21, 2025 14:43:59 IST

What makes the Swami Vivekanand Run unique is that it is more than just a sporting event. Staying true to its motto Run for a Cause, the initiative combines fitness with social awareness, community involvement and youth participation. The organizers emphasized that the guiding force behind the run is Swami Vivekananda’s message of strength, discipline and service. With this blend of health and responsibility the event seeks to encourage people to see fitness not as a one day effort but as a habit that shapes their everyday life.

The morning saw an electric atmosphere as participants gathered in large numbers, many of them first time runners. While seasoned athletes treated the 10 km timed run as a qualifier for major marathons in India, families and youth groups joined the shorter categories making it an inclusive event for all. Volunteers, sponsors and local residents added to the enthusiasm by cheering runners along the route.

Adding to the significance of the event former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Jagdambika Pal and MLA Dilip Lande were present at the flag-off ceremony, lending their support to the initiative and encouraging participants to embody the spirit of Swami Vivekananda.

Reflecting on its 13 year journey the Bharat Vikas Parishad emphasized how the run has gradually grown into one of Mumbai’s prominent community fitness movements. Beyond encouraging physical well being the initiative has consistently aimed to instill a sense of social responsibility, drawing inspiration from the vision of Swami Vivekananda.

Participants shared personal stories of motivation and running for fitness, others dedicating their efforts to social causes. Many emphasized how such runs provide a platform for building discipline, camaraderie and civic consciousness.

As the event wrapped up with the prize ceremony the takeaway was evident that is health and community duty are deeply connected. Gathering people under Swami Vivekananda’s ideals the run highlighted that true nation is building rests on strength that is whether physical, mental or moral.

With each passing year, the Swami Vivekanand Run is not just growing in scale but also in significance, leaving behind more than just footprints on the road it leaves an enduring imprint of unity and purpose in society.

