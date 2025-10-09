LIVE TV
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's Visit To India: What's On Agenda?

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Delhi to discuss humanitarian aid, infrastructure, and trade with India. The visit emphasizes India’s pragmatic engagement with the Taliban-led government and continued support for millions of Afghans in need.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 9, 2025 10:03:46 IST

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Delhi today for discussions with Indian officials, marking a significant engagement between India and the Taliban-led government in Kabul. India does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but has maintained pragmatic relations since 2021.

The engagement focuses on humanitarian assistance, trade facilitation through Chabahar Port, and increasing diplomatic contacts.

 Muttaqi’s visit highlights India’s approach of constructive interaction despite political differences. During the visit, officials plan to discuss bilateral cooperation in key sectors and strengthen ongoing humanitarian programs to support the Afghan population.

What’s on the Agenda? 

During the visit, India and Afghanistan are set to discuss humanitarian aid and infrastructure projects. India has prioritized health sector support, refugee rehabilitation, and disaster relief in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government seeks Delhi’s recognition, but India continues its pragmatic approach by engaging on developmental and economic matters. India granted aid after the September earthquake, sending tents, food, medicines, and hygiene kits.

Officials expect discussions to focus on enhancing relief delivery, expanding infrastructure projects, and strengthening trade routes. India’s approach demonstrates continued commitment to regional stability while supporting millions of Afghans in need of essential services and social support.

Previous Engagements Between India and Afghanistan

Earlier interactions between Indian officials and Afghan representatives set the context for Muttaqi’s visit. In January 2025, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Dubai to discuss humanitarian aid for healthcare and refugee programs.

In April, Indian diplomat Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, met him in Kabul. In May, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Muttaqi shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained militants.

Kabul condemned the attack, with Afghan Foreign Ministry stating that such incidents undermine regional security. These engagements underline India’s consistent humanitarian and diplomatic approach despite non-recognition of the Taliban-led government.

India’s Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan Since 2021

India has provided substantial aid to Afghanistan since August 2021, including over 50,000 tons of wheat, 330 tons of medicines and vaccines, and essential social support items.

In September 2025, India supplied 1,000 family tents and 15 tons of food immediately after the earthquake. Additional relief included 21 tons of materials such as hygiene kits, blankets, medicines, and generators. India’s humanitarian programs aim to assist millions of Afghans, focusing on health, agriculture, and disaster relief. Officials highlight that continued engagement helps stabilize the region, provide critical support, and maintain strong regional economic and humanitarian ties between India and Afghanistan.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:03 AM IST
