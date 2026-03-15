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Home > India > Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and Puducherry on April 9 for Assembly elections 2026. EC chief Gyanesh Kumar said results will be declared on May 4.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and Puducherry on April 9 for Assembly elections 2026. (Photos: Wiki, ANI)
Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and Puducherry on April 9 for Assembly elections 2026. (Photos: Wiki, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 15, 2026 16:54:42 IST

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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

Voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, while Puducherry will vote on April 9. EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar said results for both will be declared on May 4.

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 4:54 PM IST
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Tags: Gyanesh KumarPuducherry election 2026Puducherry election dateTamil Nadu electionTamil Nadu election 2026Tamil Nadu poll date April 23

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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

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