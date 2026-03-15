Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

Voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, while Puducherry will vote on April 9. EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar said results for both will be declared on May 4.
Schedule for #TamilNaduElections2026👇#Phase1
🗓️Date of Poll: 23-04-2026
🗓️Date of Counting: 4-05-2026#ECI #TamilNaduAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/m2OYmGJRWT
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 15, 2026
Schedule for #PuducherryElections2026👇#Phase1
🗓️Date of Poll: 9-04-2026
🗓️Date of Counting: 4-05-2026#ECI #PuducherryAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/rypcAlPqJI
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 15, 2026
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism