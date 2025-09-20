LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana: BJP MP Eatala Rajender dismisses party switch speculations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 08:48:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Malkajgiri in Telangana, Eatala Rajender, dismissed the speculations of switching parties and condemned media reports spreading the rumour.

Sharing an X post on Friday, Rajender said that he is not a person who switches parties, and it is not “as easy as changing clothes”.

He wrote, “Appeal to media, newspapers, and YouTube channels. I strongly condemn the news circulating in some media, newspapers, and YouTube channels claiming that I am switching parties. Washing with mud… throwing a burning shirt on oneself is not good.”

“I am not a person who changes words or switches parties. Switching parties is not as easy as changing clothes. Switching parties should be a major decision in life… there should be a significant reason,” the BJP MP added.

He added that he joined the BJP as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) expelled him back in 2021.

Rajender wrote, “I came only because they sent me out from TRS, too; otherwise, I wouldn’t have come to that extent. The party that took me in is the BJP.”

Further, he asked the media not to harm his reputation with such rumours.

“I strongly condemn the news reports and the propaganda claiming that I am switching parties. Repeatedly testing patience is not good. Do not assassinate character. Now I leave it to your wisdom,” the X post read.

In June 2021, Eatala Rajender joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy at the party headquarters in Delhi.

He had resigned from BRS (then TRS), citing differences with the party after he was removed from his post as state Health Minister over the allegations of land grabbing.

Meanwhile, on Friday, he took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in his constituency, Malkajgiri, organised by the BJP. He was seen alongside BJP leaders, including Medchal Urban District In-charge Malla Reddy, Bhanuprakash Reddy, and Parliament Convenor RK Srinivas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bjpBRSeatala-rajendertelangana

