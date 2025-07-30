Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Poonch Area, Amarnath Yatra Suspended

Indian security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early Wednesday morning. Sources reported that one terrorist was killed in the operation, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

According to reports, two to three terrorists tried to enter Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Security forces acted quickly and engaged the infiltrators.

Terrorists Took Cover of Heavy Rain to Cross LoC

Reports suggested that the infiltration attempt took place during heavy overnight rainfall. The terrorists, using the weather as cover, tried to cross over from the Pakistan-controlled side of the LoC into the Indian side.

The movement was detected by alert Indian soldiers, who immediately opened fire to stop the intrusion. The infiltration was stopped in the Degwar area near the Poonch sector.

Encounter Breaks Out Along LoC, Search Operations Launched

A gunfight broke out between the infiltrators and Indian forces after troops noticed their presence. The encounter began in the early morning hours and lasted several hours. After the firing stopped, the army launched a massive combing operation in the area. Forces are thoroughly searching the region to ensure that no terrorist remains and that there is no further security threat near the border.

Amarnath Yatra Suspended from Pahalgam and Baltal

Meanwhile, authorities suspended the Shri Amarnathji Yatra on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, due to continuous heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, confirmed that the yatra has been halted from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Officials said that due to the downpour, they did not allow pilgrims to proceed on the tracks from Nunwan/Chandanwari and Baltal. The yatra will remain suspended until weather conditions improve.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended today from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to heavy continuous rains since early morning. So far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025: I&PR Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/nf5cOGAkPt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR), more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. Officials have put safety first due to the bad weather and advised devotees to remain at base camps until further orders. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will announce any changes in the schedule based on weather updates.

