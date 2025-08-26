‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, were commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) here at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. INS Udaygiri and INS Himagiri are affiliated to the Indian Navy’s latest state-of-the-art Project 17-A. The commissioning of these two multi-mission stealth frigates marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously. According to the Defence Officials, both vessels are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in ‘blue water’ conditions as reported in the PTI.

What we know about the Indian Navy’s latest state-of-the-art Project 17-A?

Project 17A (P17A) frigates are multi-mission platforms designed to address current and future maritime challenges. The ships in this project feature advanced weapons and sensors over the P17 (Shivalik) class. These advanced weapons include the supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and rapid-fire Close-in Weapon Systems. P17A are equipped with a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system that drives a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft, along with a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). The Project 17A frigates have marked a major leap in indigenous ship design, stealth, and combat capability, as reported in the Press Information Bureau.

How Project 17-A led to the employment generation?

The shipbuilding requirements of the Project 17-A have led to direct employment generation for about 4,000 personnel. It has also led to direct employment generation of more than 10,000 personnel through indirect/ ancillary sources. Apart from the employment generation, other positive outcomes of this project include the self-reliance, economic development, employment generation, growth of MSMEs and ancillary ecosystem in the country. The remaining five ships of the P 17A Class would be delivered progressively by end 2026. Currently, they are at various stages of construction at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Limited), Kolkata.

Also read: India’s Defence Production Hits Record Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY25, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gives Information