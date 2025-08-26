LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, were commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) here at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy, as reported in the PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo Credit- @rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo Credit- @rajnathsingh)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 26, 2025 17:48:32 IST

Two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, were commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) here at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. INS Udaygiri and INS Himagiri are affiliated to the Indian Navy’s latest state-of-the-art Project 17-A. The commissioning of these two multi-mission stealth frigates marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously. According to the Defence Officials, both vessels are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in ‘blue water’ conditions as reported in the PTI. 

What we know about the Indian Navy’s latest state-of-the-art Project 17-A?

Project 17A (P17A) frigates are multi-mission platforms designed to address current and future maritime challenges. The ships in this project feature advanced weapons and sensors over the P17 (Shivalik) class. These advanced weapons include the supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and rapid-fire Close-in Weapon Systems. P17A are equipped with a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system that drives a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft, along with a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). The Project 17A frigates have marked a major leap in indigenous ship design, stealth, and combat capability, as reported in the Press Information Bureau. 

How Project 17-A led to the employment generation?

The shipbuilding requirements of the Project 17-A have led to direct employment generation for about 4,000 personnel. It has also led to direct employment generation of more than 10,000 personnel through indirect/ ancillary sources. Apart from the employment generation, other positive outcomes of this project include the self-reliance, economic development, employment generation, growth of MSMEs and ancillary ecosystem in the country. The remaining five ships of the P 17A Class would be delivered progressively by end 2026. Currently, they are at various stages of construction at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Limited), Kolkata. 

Also read: India’s Defence Production Hits Record Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY25, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gives Information

Tags: defence minister rajnath singhINS HimgiriINS Udaygiri

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri
‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri
‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri
‘Testament To Our Vision And Commitment’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?