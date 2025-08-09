LIVE TV
India’s Defence Production Hits Record Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY25, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gives Information

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 14:24:00 IST

In a major accomplishment for India, the annual defence production has increased to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, as informed by Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). This information was also unveiled in a press release published in the Press Information Bureau. This all-time high figure represents a 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal’s output of Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore. The milestone represents a staggering 90 per cent increase since the FY 2019-20. In the FY 2019-20, the figure was Rs 79, 071 crore. 

How was Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s response while sharing this information?

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh appreciated the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders. These stakeholders include the DPSU’s, public sector manufacturers and also the private industry in accomplishing this milestone. According to Mr Singh, this upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India’s strengthening defence industrial base. In the total defence production, the share of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other PSUs accounted for approximately 77 per cent. Meanwhile, the share of the private sector has increased from 21 per cent to 23 per cent. 

According to a Defence Ministry statement, this record-setting achievement underscores the growing momentum of the Government’s push to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. 

What is the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative?

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan or self-reliant India campaign is the vision of new India envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On 12th May 2020, the Prime Minister has raised a clarion call to the nation that gave a kick start to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliant India campaign). He also announced the special economic and comprehensive package of INR 20 lakh crores – equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP – to fight COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Tags: india annual defence production increased

