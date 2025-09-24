Thane Police Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit

The Thane Police Commissionerate has taken a major step towards strengthening cybercrime investigations by setting up a dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit at the Cyber Police Station in Thane. The unit has been created to address the growing number of cases related to digital currencies, frauds and scams that are increasingly being reported in the region.

The establishment of this unit is a significant step forward for Thane Police reflecting how rapidly cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are spreading across India. On one hand digital assets are opening new doors for innovation and financial progress but on the other side they are increasingly being exploited for crimes like online fraud, money laundering and unlawful transactions. By setting up this specialized team the police will now be better equipped to trace digital money trails, investigate cases linked to virtual assets and curb such criminal activities more efficiently.

The unit was inaugurated in the presence of senior police officers including the Commissioner of Police Thane, Joint Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police from the Economic Offences Wing and other divisions. Their presence highlighted the importance being given to cyber policing and the need to strengthen law enforcement in digital financial matters.

The Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit will comprise skilled officers with expertise in both the financial and technical sides of digital assets. Their focus will be on cases of unlawful cryptocurrency trading frauds connected to crypto wallets and other cybercrimes involving virtual currencies. Using advanced forensic tools and modern techniques the team will track digital money flows, analyze blockchain records and gather electronic evidence that can be effectively presented in court.

This initiative is also aimed at spreading awareness among citizens. Many people who are new to cryptocurrency fall prey to online schemes, fake investment platforms or phishing links that promise quick returns. The unit will not only investigate such crimes but also guide people about safe practices while investing or transacting in digital currencies.

Amid the fast growing threat of cybercrime the establishment of this unit is both timely and significant. It reflects the preparedness of Thane Police to tackle emerging challenges in the digital age. The move is also likely to enhance public trust, giving citizens a dedicated force they can rely on when faced with frauds linked to cryptocurrency.

By setting up this dedicated unit, the Thane Police Commissionerate has shown its commitment to stay ahead in the fight against modern financial crimes and ensure that technology continues to be used responsibly and securely.