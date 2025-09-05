LIVE TV
The Samosa Row: UP Man Allegedly Beaten By His Wife And Relatives During A Village Panchayat

The Samosa Row: UP Man Allegedly Beaten By His Wife And Relatives During A Village Panchayat

An Anandpur resident Shivam was allegedly beaten up by his wife and her relatives as well during a village panchayat that was convened over a dispute of his failure to procure samosas as reported in the PTI.

Representative image of police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)
Representative image of police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 5, 2025 22:30:15 IST

An Anandpur resident Shivam was allegedly assaulted by his wife and her relatives as well during a village panchayat. On what issue this panchayat was convened you ask? The issue was a dispute over Shivam’s failure to procure samosas. Things had escalated to such an extent that even an FIR was also registered on charges of attempt to murder on September 3, 2025 (Wednesday). This incident had occured on August 30 in Sehrapur North police station limits. It made it to the news headlines after the victim’s mother filed a written complaint on Wednesday.

 What has the police said about this incident

 As per the police, Shivam, was assaulted by his wife Sangeeta, her parents Usha, Ramladaite and maternal uncle Ramotar. Police said that this incident happened during during a panchayat held in the presence of a former village head, Avdhesh Sharma, as reported in the PTI.

 Video of the incident going viral on the social media

 A clip of this incident is circulating on the social media. Screams and cries can also be heard as some of the people who were present on the spot tried to intervene and calm the situation.

यूपी के पीलीभीत में समोसा नहीं खिलाने पर एक पति की जान सांसत में आ गई। बीवी ने पंचायत बुलाई। फिर अपने परिजनों के साथ मिलकर पति और उसकी मां की पिटाई कर दी। #pilibhit #samosa #upnews pic.twitter.com/7kebdJFEFD

— Pawan Kumar Sharma (@pawanks1997) September 4, 2025

When a fight broke out in wedding over Gulab Jamuns

A similar incident had happened in 2023 where a dispute happened at a banquet hall in Pune on April 23 over the packing and taking of gulab jamuns. Yes, you heard it right. In this fight, a 28-year-old catering contractor was seriously injured after a group of people thrased the catering contractor with a frying ladle. 

