This Indian State Has Largest Gold Reserves, Answer Will Leave You Surprise You, It Is…

India’s top states with the largest gold reserves hold massive quantities of both explored and unexplored gold, underlining the country’s growing mineral wealth and future mining prospects. These reserves, spread across eastern, southern, and western India, have the potential to boost economic growth and strengthen India’s position in the global minerals sector.

Bihar tops the list with the highest gold reserves in the country. The Jamui district alone holds nearly 222.8 million tonnes of gold ore, which is around 44 percent of India’s total gold resources. This discovery positions Bihar as a major future gold-mining hub.

Rajasthan ranks second with about 125.9 million tonnes of reserves. Most of these deposits lie in the Bhukia-Jagpura Gold Belt in Banswara district. The state is known for its large unexploited mineral belt, which offers strong opportunities for future exploration.

Karnataka, home to India’s largest gold-producing sites, takes the third position with 103 million tonnes of reserves. The state has a long history of gold mining, with famous locations like the Hutti Gold Mines and the once-active Kolar mines. Deposits are spread across Kolar, Raichur, Hassan, and Dharwad districts.

Andhra Pradesh holds nearly 15 million tonnes of reserves. The Ramagiri Gold Fields in the Rayalaseema region highlight the state’s mineral potential and its role in India’s gold landscape.

Uttar Pradesh stands next with about 13 million tonnes of gold deposits, mainly in the Sonbhadra district. The region has gained attention in recent years for its promising yet under-explored mineral zones.

West Bengal has close to 12 million tonnes of reserves, largely located in the Sonapata region, marking its growing importance in India’s gold map.

Jharkhand ranks seventh with around 10.08 million tonnes of reserves. The Kunderkocha region, in particular, reflects the state’s strong mineral base and its scope for future mining projects.