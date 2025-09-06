Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Three bodies have been recovered from the debris after a massive landslide in Akhara Bazaar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

CM Sukhu met the people affected by the landslide and assured a compensation for the damage.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “A very horrific incident has occurred here. I have visited the incident site. Many houses and families have been damaged. Of about six dead bodies, three have been recovered; efforts to find the remaining bodies will be intensified. Compensation for the damage will be provided…”

A massive landslide occurred in Akhara Bazaar on Thursday. People in the area were trapped as the debris fell on the houses.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to assist the people affected by floods in the state.

“The state is witnessing a huge disaster…Using Chinook helicopters, the operation to rescue Mani Mahesh devotees is ongoing. All devotees will be rescued by this evening. Our priority is to ensure the apple crop reaches the mandis. I want to assure that our government will leave no effort to provide assistance and financial compensation to the affected persons…Our priority is to open roads and restore electricity.” Sukhu told the reporters here.

“We want BJP leaders, under the leadership of JP Nadda, to visit the affected people. BJP’s national President and many MPs are from Himachal Pradesh. If we don’t receive a special package in a timely manner, then what is the point? All examinations in the state have been postponed….Did you see any BJP leader or LoP, they are active only on social media. What has the Central government done for the state till now?” he asked.

Heavy rains in the state have claimed 355 lives, including 194 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered causes, while 161 have died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.