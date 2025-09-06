LIVE TV
Three Minors Apprehended For Allegedly Stabbing A 15-Year-Old Boy Outside His School

Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy outside his school in the Paharganj area, police said on 6th September 2025, Saturday.

Hand in handcuffs representative image (Photo Credit- NICEPNG)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 6, 2025 16:43:08 IST

There has been a significant development in the Central Delhi’s Paharganj area. Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy outside his school in the Paharganj area, police said on 6th September 2025, Saturday. This incident had happened on September 4 when the injured boy had reached at the Paharganj police station with a knife lodged in his chest, said by the police in an official statement. The injured boy was rushed to the Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to the RML Hospital as well where the doctors successfully removed the knife from his chest, they said as reported in the Press Trust of India. 

A similar incident happened in January 2025

A similar incident had happened in January 2025 when a 14-year-old student from Class 9th, Ishu Gupta died after he was beaten and stabbed outside Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shakarpur. According to the police, seven people, including five juveniles, had done this act as an act of revenge over a petty issue. Police said that they had apprehended seven accused, Saarthi (19), Aman Kumar (31) and five minor boys, in connection with the crime. The police said that they were investigating the roles and the motives of the accused. At that time, initial probe had revealed that Aman and Saarthi were the relatives of one of the accused, who called them to settle scores with the victim. 

Which law deals with the offence of attempt to murder?

Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 deals with the offence of attempt to murder. It is a non-bailable offence and cannot be settled out of court. Section 109 of the BNS is triable by a Court of Session. 

Also read: Boy Dies During Treatment After He Was Stabbed By Schoolmate, Situation Under Control Following Ruckus

Tags: Paharganj area alleged stabbingPaharganj area newsPaharganj police station

