Tirupati Police Launch QR-Enabled Press Stickers To Verify Journalists

In a significant move to streamline journalist identification and curb misuse of press credentials, the Tirupati District Police have begun issuing special QR code-enabled press stickers to media representatives across the district. The initiative follows the instructions of District Superintendent of Police, V. Harshavardhan Raju, IPS, acting on requests from both print and electronic media personnel.

According to officials, each sticker, when scanned, displays key details of the journalist including their name, media organization, designation, and their official accreditation number issued by the District Collector. This system is expected to serve as an effective tool in identifying genuine journalists and deterring imposters misusing the “Press” label for unauthorized access or unlawful activities.

Authorities emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found producing or using such press stickers without proper authorization. “This initiative helps differentiate between genuine media representatives and those impersonating them. It enhances transparency and accountability,” officials added.

Welcoming the move, journalists said this step would help protect the rights and reputation of legitimate reporters. “This is a commendable decision by the District SP. It empowers real journalists and ensures their credibility is not undermined by fake press personnel,” stated a senior reporter from a regional news outlet.

The QR-coded press stickers are being distributed district-wide and are expected to be a permanent fixture for journalist verification going forward.

ALSO READ: SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development