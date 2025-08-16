LIVE TV
Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

A murder accused surgeon Chander Vibhas was charged a fine of Rs 2,000 by a trial court in Tis Hazari, Delhi for disrupting court proceedings by throwing rice on the courtroom floor.

Tis Hazari Court complex (Photo Credit- X)
Tis Hazari Court complex (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 17:28:00 IST

A murder accused surgeon Chander Vibhas was charged a fine of Rs 2,000 by a trial court in Tis Hazari, Delhi for disrupting court proceedings by throwing rice on the courtroom floor. This act done by the murder accused doctor caused lawyers present to suspect that it may be an instance of “black magic.”As per the court’s order, a surgeon Chander Vibhas, who stands accused of murder, on August 11 deliberately threw rice on the courtroom floor.

The incident led to a 15–20 minute disruption in court proceedings. Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon observed that the surgeon’s act violated Section 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. This section penalizes intentional insult or interruption to a public servant during judicial proceedings. 

The court proceedings were halted

“Till the time the sweeper comes, the court proceedings have been halted at the request of Ld. counsels present in the court since they suspect black magic by the accused. The sweeper has come after 10 minutes and cleaned the floor,” the court said. “The act done by the accused, if it goes unchecked, will erode the court’s ability to function.”

According to the court, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, also “prohibited and criminalised such practices”.

What do we know about the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013?

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 is also known as the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition And Black Magic Act. The state of Maharashtra, India had enacted this criminal law. This act aims to combat and also finish the practices like human sacrifice, black magic, and other inhuman acts propagated under the guise of supernatural powers. 

Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?
Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?
Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?
Tis Hazari Court: Why Was The Murder Accused Doctor Fined Rs 2,000?

