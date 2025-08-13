LIVE TV
Home > India > Identity Discloser Of A Minor Rape Victim: Delhi Court Acquits Swati Maliwal

2016 Minor Rape Victim Identity Case: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday acquitted Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with Bhupinder Singh, in a 2016 case linked to the alleged disclosure of a minor rape victim’s identity. The FIR, registered at Burari police station, had accused them under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, but the court found no grounds for conviction.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 13:45:00 IST

2016 Minor Rape Victim Identity Case: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday acquitted former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and others accused in a case of disclosure of the identity of a minor rape victim.
This case pertains to an FIR linked to the allegations of disclosing the identity of a minor rape victim. This case was registered at the Police Station, Burari.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal acquitted Swati Maliwal and another accused, Bhupinder Singh. The court will upload a detailed order of judgement.
Meanwhile, the court has listed the matter for furnishing the bail bond in view of their acquittal and to ensure their presence if the prosecution goes in for an appeal against the judgement. The accused persons were on court bail in this case.
This case was transferred to Rouse Avenue court from Tis Hazari court in March 2025 in view of the fact that Maliwal is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. A case was registered at the Burari police station in 2016. Maliwal was summoned by the Tis Hazari court in 2017.
A petition for quashing of the FIR was moved before the High Court. The proceedings were stayed by the High Court. Finally, the petition was rejected by the High court in 2025.
The court took cognisance in 2017 and had said, “There are, thus, sufficient grounds to take cognisance of the offence against both the accused for the offence under section 74 of the J. J. Act, 2015. Cognisance of the offence is accordingly taken under section 190(1)(a) Cr.PC.”
While taking cognisance on July 28, 2017, the court said that the investigation carried out revealed the commission of an offence punishable under section 74 read with section 86 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, by the accused Swati Maliwal Jaihind and Bhupender Singh, both from Delhi Commission for Women (DC).
The offence, as punishable under Section 74 of the J.J. Act, 2015, being punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a fine which may extend to Rs 2,00,000 or both, has been rendered as non-cognisable under Subsection 3 of Section 86 of the J.J. Act, 2015.
After taking cognisance, the court issued a summons to Swati Maliwal and Bhupinder Singh.
“Since the complainant happens to be a public servant, his examination is dispensed with, and summons be issued to both the accused through SHO PS Burari for 23.10.2017,” the court had ordered on July 28, 2017. (Except The Headline, nothing changed, inputs from ANI)

