To Ease Rent Agreements, UP To Introduce QR Based Property Verification

To Ease Rent Agreements, UP To Introduce QR Based Property Verification

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon introduce QR code-based property verification, instant title updates, and simplified rent agreements with minimal charges as part of its Vision 2047 roadmap. Most reforms are planned for rollout by March 2026.

QR Based Property Verification

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 14:00:50 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced major reforms in property registration and ownership. The new measures include QR code-based verification for property ownership, instant title updates by integrating land registry with revenue records, and simplified rent agreements with minimal stamp duty. The reforms are part of the state’s Vision 2047 roadmap and aim to make property transactions faster and more transparent.

Implementation Timeline and Key Announcements

UP Minister for Stamp, Court Fee & Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, confirmed that most reforms will be in place by March 2026. “Currently, it takes 35-40 days after registration for the buyer’s name to reflect in revenue records. Soon, revenue officials will be posted at registration offices to verify records before a transaction is finalised. The buyer’s name will be updated immediately after registration, giving them instant ownership rights,” Jaiswal told PTI.

Fixed Charges to Replace Percentage Stamp Duty

Jaiswal, a BJP MLA from Varanasi, stated that the current 4 per cent stamp duty will be replaced with fixed charges. He explained that many landlords avoid registering rent agreements because of high costs and legal complexities. “We are planning to introduce a fixed charge of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for registering tenancy agreements so that both landlords and tenants can secure their rights,” he said. The government is also preparing a plan for easy settlement of family property disputes for up to four generations with a fixed charge of Rs 5,000.

The government has also introduced a rebate for women purchasing property. Women buyers will now receive a 1 per cent stamp duty reduction on properties valued up to Rs 1 crore. “This initiative is part of our broader mission to support women’s financial independence. If a woman registers a property worth Rs 1 crore in her name, she instantly saves Rs 1 lakh,” Jaiswal explained.

Simplifying Property Registration Rules

The minister highlighted the need to simplify the property registration process. “Currently, stamp duty is calculated based on 42 different parameters, which often leads to confusion. Our goal is to reduce this number to around 18 to 20, making it easier for people to understand the applicable rules whether it’s for residential, commercial, or agricultural land. These complexities are a major reason behind fraudulent transactions,” Jaiswal said.

To Ease Rent Agreements, UP To Introduce QR Based Property Verification

