Two Pakistani Women Discovered In The Bihar Voter List, Names To Be Removed

Authorities in Bihar identified two Pakistani women, who entered India in 1956, as registered voters in Bhagalpur district. Their names appeared during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list ahead of the assembly polls.

Officials confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs detected their names during an investigation into foreign nationals overstaying visas. Election officials initiated the process to remove their names from the electoral roll. Both women were verified during the SIR exercise despite being Pakistani nationals. Authorities have now launched further inquiry into how they remained listed as voters for decades.

Booth Level Officer Confirms Verification

Booth Level Officer (BLO) Farzana Khanam verified the women during the voter list revision exercise. She told the media, “I verified them during the SIR. I received a letter from the department with their passport numbers, which I cross-checked. We have been asked to remove their names. One of their names is Imrana Khanam… She was not in a condition to talk; she is old and unwell. Her passport is of 1956, and she got her visa in 1958. She is from Pakistan. The next step of the investigation will be carried out by the department.”

District Magistrate Issues Clarification

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Naval Kishor Chaudhary confirmed that authorities initiated the process to delete the names from the voter list. He said, “As per information, her name was found to be in the voter list and after verification, Form 7 has been filled for her name deletion. After due process and investigation, her name will be deleted.” Officials emphasized that the Election Commission is following the prescribed legal procedure to ensure the deletion process is complete. The case has now drawn attention as the voter list revision continues across Bihar.

Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision in Bihar

The Election Commission of India is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar to identify and delete ineligible voters ahead of assembly elections. Officials launched this exercise to ensure accuracy in the rolls. However, the exercise faced criticism from Opposition parties, which accused the Election Commission of selectively removing names under pressure from the ruling BJP. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the SIR process. Hearings on the matter are currently underway. The revision exercise remains a key issue in the state’s pre-election political climate.

Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, challenging the Election Commission’s SIR exercise. He said the campaign aimed to protect the voting rights of citizens. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also joined the Yatra, strengthening the opposition’s stand. Rahul Gandhi plans to cover 1,300 km and 23 districts during the campaign. The Congress leader framed the Yatra as a fight for electoral justice and voter protection, while opposition parties continued to raise concerns about alleged manipulation of the voter rolls ahead of assembly elections.

