BSF Detains 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Kutch, Gujarat

In the latest development, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 15 Pakistani fishermen and seized an engine-fitted country boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF launched a search operation in the area of the border outpost at Kori Creek. During the operation, troops carried out extensive searches in the adjoining bets and apprehended 15 Pakistani nationals along with a boat.

BSF confirmed that the detained fishermen belonged to Sujawal district in Sindh province of Pakistan. The seized boat carried nearly 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, ice, food items, and wooden sticks. Security forces also recovered a mobile phone and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency. Officials stated that the fishermen were located in the general area of the 68th battalion border outpost. All detained individuals are being questioned for further information.

BSF Apprehends Bangladeshi Police Officer

In a separate incident on Saturday, BSF arrested a senior officer of Bangladesh Police when he attempted to illegally cross into Indian territory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The arrest took place near the Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm during routine patrolling. BSF troops intercepted the officer and recovered identity documents confirming his position in the Bangladesh Police force. Authorities have withheld his identity due to the ongoing investigation.

Sensitive India-Bangladesh Border Zone

Government officials reported that the arrest highlights the challenges of securing the Indo-Bangladesh border. The international border spans 4,096 km, with West Bengal alone accounting for 2,217 km. Security forces frequently encounter infiltration attempts, illegal crossings, and smuggling activities along this stretch. The arrested police officer remains in custody as authorities continue further investigation.

Must Read: Husband Burns Wife Over 36 Lakh Dowry, What’s The History Of Dowry In India And Related Deaths