Top 8 Dussehra 2025 Celebrations in Delhi NCR: Best Venues for Ramlila, Ravana Dahan & Fireworks

Dussehra in the Delhi NCR region is observed with exuberance and zest, where the victory of good over evil is manifested in huge Ravana effigy burning, magnificent fireworks, and high-energy Ramlila. In addition to the magnificent Ramlila Maidan and the Red Fort Grounds, there are family-oriented sites such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Dwarka Sector-10, all with their own festive vibes. While Chandni Chowk is rich in culture and Noida Stadium is grand, the Delhi NCR area offers a one-of-a-kind Ravan Dahan experience that ties tradition, entertainment, and community together.

Published: October 2, 2025 13:59:55 IST

Dussehra in Delhi NCR churns up quite a spectacular scene, especially those turning very popular with thousands of onlookers, who come to see ‘good triumphing over evil.’ The burning of huge Ravana effigies accompanied by fireworks and thrilling Ram Leela acts rounds up the grand finale of Navratri in an exciting manner.

Ramlila Maidan (Ajmeri Gate):

Famed for its grandeur, this iconic venue sees huge effigies and fairs, drawing in huge crowds each year for jubilant celebrations.

Red Fort Grounds (Lal Qila Maidan):

With the historic scene as a backdrop, this giant Dussehra combines drama, grand-scale effigies, and the elegant presence of celebrity guests with tradition and spectacle.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium:

Big, safe, and friendly for families, this place offers burning of huge effigies followed by colorful lighting displays and enough recreational activities suspended in a festive atmosphere for free.

Dwarka Sector-10 DDA Ground:

West Delhi’s most happening venue where families come together for some festive food stalls, kiddie rides, and energetic Goa-style Ramlila.

Janakpuri Ramlila Ground:

Its friendly management, coupled with ample crowd control and a congenial atmosphere, endear it to one and all.

Netaji Subhash Park (Pitampura):

North Delhi’s favorite, it showcases extravagant effigies and great crowd participation, with multiple entertainment options available for attendees.

Noida Stadium (Sector-21, Sector-62 Grounds):

Key locations across NCR are celebrating with great pomp and fireworks while maintaining perfect connectivity through the metro for people from Delhi and Noida.

Ramleela Maidan, Chandni Chowk:

Very famous for huge processions and hair-raising fireworks, providing cultural richness along with a splendorous atmosphere.

 

With such a plethora of venues, Delhi NCR provides for every family to cherish a memorable Ravan Dahan experience woven with age-old traditions, entertainment, and radiant joy.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 1:59 PM IST
Tags: Best Dussehra venues Delhi NCRDussehra 2025 Delhi NCRDussehra celebration Red FortDwarka Sector 10 RamlilaJanakpuri Ramlila GroundNoida Stadium DussehraPitampura Dussehra celebrationRamlila 2025 DelhiRamlila Maidan Ajmeri GateRavana Dahan venues Delhi

QUICK LINKS