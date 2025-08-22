LIVE TV
Top Court To Pronounce Verdict On Capture And Relocation Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today, August 22, 2025

Top Court To Pronounce Verdict On Capture And Relocation Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today, August 22, 2025

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Friday (August 22, 2025), its ruling on interim pleas seeking the suspension on its contentious August 11, 2025, suo motu directive. This directive required the civic authorities in Delhi and four adjoining districts to capture all stray dogs and also confine them in shelters within six to eight weeks.

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 23, 2025 03:31:39 IST

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Friday (August 22, 2025), its ruling on interim pleas seeking the suspension on its contentious August 11, 2025, suo motu directive. This directive required the civic authorities in Delhi and four adjoining districts to capture all stray dogs and also confine them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The bench led by Justice Vikram Nath which also comprised Justices Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria had reserved the case for judgment. While reserving the case, the bench had remarked that the local civic authorities were failing in their duty to address the growing public health risks posed by stray dogs.

Attack on the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Before the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the capture and the relocation of the stray dogs, a shocking incident was reported in Delhi. A 41-year-old Rajkot, Gujarat man Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai assaulted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her August 20, 2025, Wednesday morning Jan Sunwai public hearing. at her Civil Lines camp office. According to the claims made by Sakriya’s family, he is a passionate dog lover who was disturbed by the Supreme Court’s recent order, directing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be rounded up and shifted to shelters.

“My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court’s order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don’t know anything else,” Sakriya’s mother was quoted as saying by NDTV.

How many deaths occur due to rabies in India?

According to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, three in every four animal bites are caused by dogs. Over 5,700 deaths in humans are estimated to occur each year due to rabies in India. As per the authors of this study, 1,576 were bitten by the dog. Over a fifth of them did not receive an anti-rabies vaccination, while two-thirds (1,043) received at least three doses.

