Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 05:44:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on Friday held a protest in Kolkata after the body of a student was found near the lake of Jadavpur University Campus.

Trinamool Congress MLA Debabrata Majumdar on Friday said that a student of Jadavpur University died in a suspicious manner on Thursday. Majumdar noted that his party has protested against the environment at Jadavpur University and requested the installation of CCTV cameras in the college premises.

“One of the brilliant students of Jadavpur University died in a suspicious manner yesterday. We have raised our voice together against the environment of Jadavpur University… We don’t know if she died due to being pushed or natural, but the campus is not safe for students… We are requesting the installation of CCTV cameras on the campus,” Debabrata Majumdar told ANI.

Earlier this year, Jadavpur University came under the headlines when students on campus were not granted permission to celebrate Ram Navami. According to the students, the reason behind the denial of permission was the vice chancellor’s absence.

Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University, told ANI that a group of students submitted a formal request on March 28 seeking permission to organise Ram Navami celebrations. He claimed they received a written response from the university denying the request, stating that it could not be approved in the absence of the Vice Chancellor.

“On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); today, we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent”, he said.

Banerjee further alleged inconsistency in the university’s approach, pointing out that a political programme by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was permitted on April 3 and 4, also during the VC’s absence.

“Similarly, on April 3 and 4 – SFI held a political programme, and that too in the absence of the VC, but they had permission. Every religious activity like ‘iftaar’ was organised here on the university campus, but none of us objected to it. We have given intimation to the university and also written an e-mail to the police that we will celebrate Ram Navami peacefully… We expect that all the student unions and the administration will respect and cooperate in our celebrations…”, he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: debabrata-majumdarJadavpur Universitykolkatatmctrinamool-congress

RELATED News

Gyan Bharatam Portal: PM Narendra Modi Launches Dedicated Digital Platform For Preserving Manuscripts
‘If Firecrackers Are To Be Banned….’: What Did The Bench Of CJI BR Gavai And Justice K Vinod Chandran Said About Firecracker Ban?
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Eight Others To September 19
Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan

LATEST NEWS

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
Kapil Dev wishes Team India "good luck" for upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan
US Appeals Court Allows Trump Administration to End Legal Protections for 430,000 Migrants
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
Former Indian envoy calls Sushila Karki's appointment as interim PM "stabilising influence" for Nepal
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE
SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams
Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March 2026 after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

QUICK LINKS