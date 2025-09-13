Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on Friday held a protest in Kolkata after the body of a student was found near the lake of Jadavpur University Campus.

Trinamool Congress MLA Debabrata Majumdar on Friday said that a student of Jadavpur University died in a suspicious manner on Thursday. Majumdar noted that his party has protested against the environment at Jadavpur University and requested the installation of CCTV cameras in the college premises.

“One of the brilliant students of Jadavpur University died in a suspicious manner yesterday. We have raised our voice together against the environment of Jadavpur University… We don’t know if she died due to being pushed or natural, but the campus is not safe for students… We are requesting the installation of CCTV cameras on the campus,” Debabrata Majumdar told ANI.

Earlier this year, Jadavpur University came under the headlines when students on campus were not granted permission to celebrate Ram Navami. According to the students, the reason behind the denial of permission was the vice chancellor’s absence.

Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University, told ANI that a group of students submitted a formal request on March 28 seeking permission to organise Ram Navami celebrations. He claimed they received a written response from the university denying the request, stating that it could not be approved in the absence of the Vice Chancellor.

“On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); today, we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent”, he said.

Banerjee further alleged inconsistency in the university’s approach, pointing out that a political programme by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was permitted on April 3 and 4, also during the VC’s absence.

“Similarly, on April 3 and 4 – SFI held a political programme, and that too in the absence of the VC, but they had permission. Every religious activity like ‘iftaar’ was organised here on the university campus, but none of us objected to it. We have given intimation to the university and also written an e-mail to the police that we will celebrate Ram Navami peacefully… We expect that all the student unions and the administration will respect and cooperate in our celebrations…”, he added. (ANI)

