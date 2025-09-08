LIVE TV
Home > India > Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 14 development projects, lays foundation stone for five projects

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 21:59:08 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated 14 development projects and laid the foundation stone for five projects, including a 100-seated working women’s hostel and a 50-seated boys’ hostel of DIET (virtually), at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, stated a release.

Addressing the event, Dr. Saha said that the present government is working towards infrastructure development in the state.

He further stated that the government had also increased the state budget, and without developing infrastructure, people will face problems in the coming days.

During the event, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary Tapas Roy, Director Tapan Kumar Das, and others were present.

The CM in a post wrote “The government is continuing all-out efforts to deliver government services to the doorstep of the last person in society. Today, I inaugurate 14 projects under the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education and lay the foundation stones for 5 projects.”

A day earlier, the CM visited the Matabari temple premises to review the progress of the ongoing construction and beautification work. During his visit, he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari.

The work at the revered Tripurasundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is now in its final stages under the Central Government’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

The completion of this project is expected to enhance the temple’s facilities and attract more pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing traffic situation in Agartala city. The Chief Minister stressed the urgency of taking immediate and effective measures to make the city free from traffic congestion ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, Secretaries Abhishek Singh and Kiran Gitte, West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Traffic SP Kanta Jangir, West District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, and other senior officials. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: developmental-projectsfoundation-projectsmanik-sahaTripura

QUICK LINKS