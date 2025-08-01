Home > India > TTD Chairman Meets Assam CM, Seeks Land For Srivari Temple In Guwahat

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati to request land for a Srivari temple. The CM confirmed the allotment of five acres, praising the initiative as a boost to Northeast India’s spiritual and cultural unity.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 1, 2025 18:37:00 IST

Raj Kiran BathulaIn a significant move to expand spiritual infrastructure in Northeast India, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday. The purpose of the meeting was to initiate the construction of a grand Srivari temple in the city.

During the meeting, B.R. Naidu formally requested the allocation of five acres of land for the proposed temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. Responding positively, the Assam Chief Minister assured full cooperation and confirmed that five acres of land would be allotted for the project.

Expressing his appreciation, CM Sarma thanked the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD Trust Board for their vision and efforts in promoting Hindu spiritual centers across India. He emphasized that the temple would not only become a beacon of devotion but also strengthen cultural and religious bonds among communities in the Northeast.

Highlighting the spiritual heritage of Assam, the Chief Minister also spoke about the renowned Kamakhya Devi temple and expressed hope that the upcoming Srivari temple would complement such iconic sites by promoting Sanatana Dharma and its rich traditions.

The Assam CM noted that the temple, once completed, would serve as a spiritual and cultural hub for devotees from the entire Northeast region, offering them the opportunity to connect more closely with Lord Venkateswara.

The high-level meeting was coordinated with the active involvement of Prof. Dr. GVR Shastri, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (New Delhi), whose efforts helped facilitate the collaboration between TTD and the Assam government.

