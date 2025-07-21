LIVE TV
Assam CM Reacts To China's Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous

Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma downplayed fears over China’s Brahmaputra dam, saying over 70% of the river’s water is from India. While warning of biodiversity risks, he noted less water could reduce floods. He trusts the Centre to handle talks with Beijing.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on China’s Brahmaputra dam plans, assuring that the river largely draws its water from Indian sources.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on China’s Brahmaputra dam plans, assuring that the river largely draws its water from Indian sources.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 14:13:01 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted on Monday, July 21, over China’s dam-building activities on the Brahmaputra River. The CM has stated that over 70% of the river’s water originates from within India.

Speaking to the media, Sarma remarked, “The Brahmaputra receives most of its water from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and rainfall in Assam itself. Scientifically, the river is largely fed by indigenous sources.”

While acknowledging that disruptions caused by Chinese activities upstream could potentially affect the river’s biodiversity, the Chief Minister also noted a differing perspective that reduced water flow might help cushion the impact of floods, a frequent problem in Assam.

“There are two views, one is that biodiversity might be affected. The other says that less water could actually help in flood control. I don’t know which one is correct,” Sarma said, adding that the Government of India is best positioned to make that judgement.

He expressed confidence that the centre is either already in talks with China or will soon initiate dialogue regarding the dam issue. “Immediately, I am not worried,” Sarma added. “Brahmaputra is a mighty river and not dependent on a single source.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the project commencement ceremony on Saturday, according to the state-run media. Beijing had approved the multi-billion-dollar project in 2023.

The hydropower dam, said to be the world’s largest such project, will generate 60,000 MW of power. Yarlung Tsangpo enters Arunachal Pradesh as Siang and becomes Brahmaputra in Assam before flowing into Bangladesh.

Amid concerns that China might dry up the Brahmaputra, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed contrasting views on the project in the recent past.

Assam CM Reacts To China's Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous

Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous

Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous
Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous
Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous
Assam CM Reacts To China’s Brahmaputra Dam Plans, Says Most Water Indigenous

