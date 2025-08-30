TTD EO Reviews Religious Projects, Stresses Promotion of Annamacharya Literature

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao on Friday conducted a review meeting on the functioning of all religious projects under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at his chambers in the administrative building.

During the meeting, the EO emphasized the need to popularize Annamacharya’s devotional works among the public. He proposed that state-level competitions on Annamacharya Sankirtans be organized, preceded by systematic auditions. He also directed officials to promote research on Annamacharya literature in colleges and universities, while designing innovative programs to ignite interest among children and youth in the saint-poet’s compositions.

Focus on Cultural Revival

The EO instructed the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad to launch new programs aimed at spreading devotional values. He underlined the need to revive the fading art form of Harikatha and directed officials to ensure that the “Harikatha Vaibhavam” program scheduled for August 31 is conducted on a grand scale.

Further, he stressed that every project should prepare an annual calendar of devotional and cultural events. He said that regular programs must be organized across all TTD temples to strengthen spiritual awareness.

Reaching Tribal Areas

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, the EO asked officials to draw up an action plan to conduct Srinivasa Kalyanams in tribal areas, ensuring that devotional traditions reach remote communities as well. TTD JEO Sri Veerabrahmam and officials of various projects participated in the review meeting.

