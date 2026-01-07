LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez delhi donald trump Bay of Bengal low pressure Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Emmanuel impression video Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
Home > India > Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Tension briefly flared near Turkman Gate in Old Delhi as a late-night demolition drive targeting alleged encroachments was carried out with heavy police deployment. Delhi Police said a few miscreants attempted to disrupt the operation through stone pelting, prompting measured and minimal use of force. Authorities maintained that the situation was swiftly brought under control.

Turkman Gate demolition saw brief tension as miscreants pelted stones; Delhi Police say minimal force restored normalcy during drive. Photo: ANI.
Turkman Gate demolition saw brief tension as miscreants pelted stones; Delhi Police say minimal force restored normalcy during drive. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 7, 2026 08:20:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Tension gripped parts of Old Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after civic authorities, backed by heavy police deployment, reportedly began a demolition drive targeting alleged encroachments adjoining a century-old mosque near Turkman Gate.

You Might Be Interested In

The operation, originally scheduled to commence at 8 am, began unexpectedly at around 1.30 am. According to reports, videos circulated in residents’ neighbourhood groups showed bulldozers and earth-moving machines tearing down structures, while companies of police personnel stood guard.

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Clashes And Stone Pelting

According to a report in HT, videos showed police firing what appeared to be tear-gas shells as groups of people pelted stones at security personnel moving through the area. NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos nor the HT report.

You Might Be Interested In

HT quoted a senior Delhi Police officer, who confirmed that at least five police personnel were injured during the clashes.

Also Read: Will Uttarakhand Soon Ban Non-Hindus From All 105 Ghats In Haridwar? All You Need To Know About Government’s Plan To Declare It ‘Sanatan Holy City’

Petition In High Court  Regarding Mosque Near Turkman Gate

The demolition was carried out even as the Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, issued notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi. The petition challenges the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) decision to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and the nearby kabristan at Ramlila Maidan.

Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), has told ANI that the demolition drive was conducted in compliance with court directions.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, the MCD carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the early morning hours of January 7,” Verma told ANI.

He added that extensive law-and-order measures were put in place to ensure the operation proceeded without disruption.

“In order to ensure smooth conduct of the demolition programme and to maintain public order, comprehensive law and order arrangements were put in place by Delhi Police,” he said.

Attempts to Maintain Peace Before Turkman Gate Demolition Drive

Prior to the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders, with the objective of maintaining peace and preventing any untoward incident. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

Verma said police had held several coordination meetings ahead of the demolition with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders.

“These meetings were held with the objective of maintaining peace and preventing any untoward incident,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that tensions flared during the operation. “During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation,” Verma said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Won’t Tolerate Anti-National Activity’: JNU Warns Students Of ‘Suspension, Expulsion’ For Raising Anti- PM Modi, Amit Shah Slogans On Campus

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 8:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: delhidelhi high courtdelhi policehome-hero-pos-2old delhistone-peltingTurkman Gate Demolition driveTurkman Gate mosque

RELATED News

Air India Alerts Passengers to Possible Flight Delays as Dense Fog Hits Delhi, North India, on Jan 7

‘Won’t Tolerate Anti-National Activity’: JNU Warns Students Of ‘Suspension, Expulsion’ For Raising Anti- PM Modi, Amit Shah Slogans On Campus

Will Uttarakhand Soon Ban Non-Hindus From All 105 Ghats In Haridwar? All You Need To Know About Government’s Plan To Declare It ‘Sanatan Holy City’

‘After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last’: Haryana Couple’s Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says ‘Take Away All 11 Children’

UP Draft Electoral Roll Published: 2.89 Crore Names Deleted In Voter List Update As Deceased, Migrated, Duplicate Names Dropped

LATEST NEWS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Key Factors Traders And Investors Must Track

Did Trump Target Venezuela For Oil? US To Get 50 Million Barrels From Crude-Rich Nation, POTUS Says ‘Money Will Be Controlled By Me’

ICC to Hold Talks With Bangladesh After Team Refuses to Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches in India

US President Trump Administration Considers Greenland Acquisition as White House Says Military Option Remains

US, Venezuela in Talks to Restart Venezuelan Oil Exports to America Amid Sanctions

US President Trump Faces Backlash for Mocking Transgender Athletes at Closed-Door GOP Retreat

IPL-Discarded Mustafizur Rahman Joins PSL 11 After Controversial Exit, Pakistan Secures Key Player

US President Trump Mocks Macron on Tariffs in Rare Emmanuel Impression: ‘No, No, No, You Cannot Do That’ ‘I said I can do that, and I WILL do that’

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

‘We Have a Good Relationship, But He’s Not Happy’: Trump on PM Modi as US Slaps Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action
Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action
Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action
Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

QUICK LINKS