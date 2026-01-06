‘Won’t Tolerate Anti-National Activity’: JNU Warns Students Of ‘Suspension, Expulsion’ For Raising Anti- PM Modi, Amit Shah Slogans On Campus

Not long after Jawaharlal Nehru University landed in the middle of another controversy, this time, videos spread online showing students shouting harsh slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the administration fired back.

JNU Warns of ‘Strictest Action’ After Anti-Modi Slogans

On Tuesday, January 6, they called out the incident and promised to come down hard on anyone found guilty, saying they’d take “the strictest action” against students who raised objectionable slogans.

JNU’s official X account didn’t hold back. The administration posted, “Universities are meant for innovation and fresh ideas. They can’t become breeding grounds for hate. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right.”

At the same time, they warned students: Any kind of violence, illegal activity, or so-called “anti-national” behaviour wouldn’t fly. Depending on what students did, JNU said it would suspend, expel, or even permanently ban anyone involved.

JNU Cracks Down on Students

The university repeated its stance: “We won’t tolerate violence, unlawful conduct, or anti-national activity. Students involved in this incident will face disciplinary action, including immediate suspension, expulsion, or permanent debarment.”

JNU also filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday. According to their letter, a group of 30–35 students started shouting provocative slogans right after the court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

JNU Row Over Provocative Slogans on Campus

JNU claimed the slogans directly disrespected the Supreme Court. So far, though, police haven’t filed any FIRs.

This isn’t the first time JNU has seen this kind of uproar. About ten years ago, after terrorist Afzal Guru was executed, students allegedly chanted anti-national slogans on campus.

Back then, Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid were there too, and both ended up getting arrested on sedition charges.

MUST READ: ‘Will Trump Kidnap Our PM?’ Senior Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row Amid US Venezuela Dispute, BJP Dubs It ‘ANTI INDIA MINDSET’