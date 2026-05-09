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Home > India News > Vijay vs Tamil Nadu Governor: Is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Delaying TVK Government Formation On Purpose?

Vijay vs Tamil Nadu Governor: Is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Delaying TVK Government Formation On Purpose?

Vijay’s TVK crosses majority mark, but delay from Governor Arlekar keeps Tamil Nadu government formation uncertain. What's brewing behind?

TVK finally crossed the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
TVK finally crossed the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 18:25 IST

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Vijay vs Tamil Nadu Governor: Is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Delaying TVK Government Formation On Purpose?

TVK Vijay News: The interesting drama surrounding Tamil Nadu’s new political developments does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The war in Tamil Nadu for power has reached a new level as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay finally seemed to have secured enough numbers to form the next government. However, despite reaching the majority mark with the support of former DMK allies, VCK and IUML, Vijay had still been waiting for Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite him to stake his claim.

The delay has now ushered in heated political speculation. Is the Governor behaving politically and just following the constitutional procedure, or is the formation of the TVK government being deliberately hampered? The timing of the formation is even more suspect as Arlekar is set to leave Chennai for Thiruvananthapuram, thereby raising the question of whether Vijay’s claim will be processed immediately or delayed further.

Why Is Vijay Still Awaiting an Invite to Form the Government?

After a period of political uncertainty in a hung Assembly, TVK finally got itself over the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The actor-turned-politician’s alliance reportedly reached 120 seats after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended its support.

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Vijay who won 108 seats had met the Governor Arlekar thrice in the last three days. Yet no formal invitation to form government was offered till Saturday evening. Vijay allegedly reached Lok Bhavan to submit support letters and officially make his claim but not given enough time with the Governor.

This fuels opposition’s rants that the process is needlessly stalled even though TVK has numbers in hand.

Is Rajendra Arlekar Acting as Governor Delaying Process?

TVK supporters say that as soon as a party or an alliance shows majority, the Governor must bring the process to form a government in motion. Now critics are questioning why Arlekar had met Vijay thrice and still did not make a decision.

Constitutional experts, however, say Governors are expected to cross-check support letters and ensure stability before inviting any leader to form government in hung Assembly. And since Arlekar also has a role connected with political developments in Kerala, his proposed travel itinerary has become a source of controversy.

But the optics worked in Vijay’s favour politically. TVK leaders are depicting it as an establishment’s attempt to stop a first-timer political force from assuming power.

How Did DMK React To TVK Govt Formation Attempt?

In a big political statement, DMK president M.K.Stalin said that his party would operate as a “constructive opposition” and would not impede the formation of a new government.

Stalin said that no alliance had secured a reigning mandate, and it was time to ensure stability and not force another election. He also thanked alliance leaders such as Thol. Thirumavalavan, Vaiko, Premalatha Vijayakanth and others for standing by the DMK in a difficult political situation.

Meanwhile, VCK announced its unconditional support to Vijay’s TVK “in the interest of stable and democratic governance”, which ultimately tipped TVK over the majority line.

Will Vijay Soon Become The Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Vijay is closer than ever to becoming Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister. The numbers are reportedly in place, the letters of support have been submitted and the political momentum is in favour of TVK.

But it is still up to Governor Arlekar to make the final decision. Now the big question is whether the delay is for procedural reasons or political hesitation. Whether the silence over the high-profile political decision has become the biggest talking point in Tamil Nadu politics. Until the Governor takes action, the suspense over Vijay’s transition from cinema superstar to the Chief Minister-designate continues to make rounds.

ALSO READ: Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

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Tags: Governor Arlekarhome-hero-pos-1Rajendra Vishwanath ArlekarTamil Nadu government formationTamil Nadu governorTVKVijayVijay CMVijay TVKVijay TVK news

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