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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

Actor-politician Vijay is now set to form the government in Tamil Nadu after securing crucial support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. The backing of Thol Thirumavalavan has pushed TVK past the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay’s TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu with VCK support; Thol Thirumavalavan eyes Deputy CM post. Photos: ANI.
Vijay’s TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu with VCK support; Thol Thirumavalavan eyes Deputy CM post. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 17:05 IST

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Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set to form government in Tamil Nadu after getting crucial support from Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). After emerging as the single-largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TVK fell short of the majority mark. With support from Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK the party has now secured the numbers required to stake a claim to form the government.  In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance requires 118 MLAs to form the government. TVK won 108 seats on its own, making it the single-largest party in the state.

Parties Supporting Vijay’s TVK To Claim Majority

The Vijay-led camp also has support from:

5 Congress MLAs

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2 CPI MLAs

2 CPI(M) MLAs

This initially took the alliance tally to 117 MLAs.

But Vijay contested and won from two constituencies, meaning he must vacate one seat within 14 days of the formal notification of results. As a result, the effective strength of the bloc drops to 116, leaving the alliance one MLA short of the required majority.

With the support of VCK’s two MLAs, the TVK-led grouping now reaches 118 seats, crossing the majority mark comfortably.

Will VCK’s  Thol Thirumavalavan Get Deputy Chief Minister’s Post?

The Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK is reportedly seeking significant representation in the new government.

According to a report, the pro-Dalit party VCK is pushing for “lucrative positions”, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister, to support the TVK-led coalition government.

During a virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan, party leaders reportedly discussed demanding the Deputy CM position for the VCK president, along with one-to-three Cabinet berths for the party’s two newly elected MLAs.

Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan?

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is a prominent Dalit rights and social justice party in Tamil Nadu headed by Thol Thirumavalavan, who has served as its Chairman and President since 1990.

A lawyer from Chennai and a Lok Sabha MP representing Chidambaram, Thirumavalavan assumed leadership of the movement after the founder of the Dalit Panthers of India passed away in 1989.

Although writer Ravikumar serves as the party’s general secretary, Thirumavalavan remains the undisputed face and chief decision-maker of the VCK. Over the years, he has built the party around his activist background and advocacy for marginalised communities.

Also Read: Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

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Tags: home-hero-pos-5Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Tamil Nadu electionTamil Nadu NewsThol ThirumavalavanTVKVCKVijay

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Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

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Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

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Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM
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