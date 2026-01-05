LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Supreme Court denied bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, meaning he will continue in custody under the UAPA. After the verdict, Khalid’s partner shared his response, “Ab yahi zindagi hai”, reflecting his acceptance of continued imprisonment, even as five co-accused were granted bail.

Umar Khalid says “Ab yahi zindagi hai” to his partner after the top court rejected his bail plea. (Image: X)
Umar Khalid says “Ab yahi zindagi hai” to his partner after the top court rejected his bail plea. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 5, 2026 17:21:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Supreme Court of India rejected the bail plea of activist Umar Khalid on January 5, 2026. Umar is behind bars in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. After hearing the decision of the top court, Umar gave an emotional response that was shared by his partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, the post has since gone viral and has gained widespread attention. The decision of the Supreme Court means that Khalid will continue to remain in custody the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

You Might Be Interested In

Khalid’s partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, posted a brief conversation with him on the social media platform X following the verdict. In it, Khalid said, “Ab yahi zindagi hai” (“This is life now”), which signals his acceptance of continued imprisonment. Lahiri shared that Khalid expressed happiness for other co-accused who were granted bail, saying, “I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved.” She replied, “I’ll come tomorrow for Mulaqat,” to which Khalid said, “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai.” 

The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail was grounded in its assessment that both Khalid and fellow activist Sharjeel Imam “stand on a qualitatively different footing” compared to some of the other accused, based on the allegations and evidence presented.

You Might Be Interested In

Umar Khalid’s five co-accused granted bail

While the court granted conditional bail to five other individuals, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, it held that the prima facie material against Khalid and Imam met the strict threshold under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, which makes bail more difficult to obtain in terrorism-related cases. 

The ruling drew reactions from all over, several political figures gave their opinion on the verdict. Some people supported the court’s decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam and said that it was a victory of the truth, while others expressed concern over the prolonged detention without trial.

Khalid has been in custody since September 13, 2020, and has been accused of playing a central role in the alleged conspiracy behind the violent riots in northeast Delhi that left many dead and injured. 

He and Imam have repeatedly challenged the charges and pursued bail applications in multiple courts, however, the Supreme Court’s latest decision said that “This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings do not justify their enlargement on bail.”

Also Read: No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 5:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3latest newssupreme courtUmar Khalid

RELATED News

Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

Rape Convict And Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Again On 40-Day Parole

Who Is The Mystery Woman Seen With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh On His 40th Birthday Amid Divorce Battle With Wife Jyoti?

Why Is Lalu Prasad Yadav Facing Heat From Delhi High Court Over IRCTC Scam? All About The Case Also Involving Rabri Devi And Tejashwi Yadav With Full Timeline

Somnath Temple’s Story Is Of Courage, Not Destruction: PM Modi Recalls 1026 Attack, Notes Nehru ‘Was Not Too Enthused’ With Its Restoration

LATEST NEWS

Breaking News: Security Scare At US Vice-President JD Vance’s House: Windows Smashed As Intruder Breaks In

10 Convicted For Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron, Wife Of Emmanuel Macron- Check Their Combined Net Worth, Shocking Age Gap Between France’s President And First Lady

Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Rashmika Mandanna’s Sexy Style Diaries: Looks Fans Can’t Stop Sharing

Marvelous Mrs. India Season 3 Celebrates Beauty, Courage and Transformation in Regal Udaipur

Why Mohammed Shami, His Brother Have Been Summoned By SIR In Kolkata? Fresh Notice Issued After Star Bowler Missed Last Hearing

Dr. Ravi Gupta on the Future of Ayurvedic Oncology in India

Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea
Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea
Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea
Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

QUICK LINKS