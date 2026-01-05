LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Dhurandhar Shararat son Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv donald trump Colombia news
LIVE TV
Home > India > No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Umar Khalid Sharjeel Imam: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, while allowing bail pleas of five other co-accused. The court said that they can renew their bail applications after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from today.

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year (Pic Credits: X)
No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 5, 2026 11:49:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Umar Khalid Sharjeel Imam: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, while allowing bail pleas of five other co-accused. The court said that they can renew their bail applications after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from today.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Bail Was Denied To Khalid And Imam

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said each bail plea must be assessed independently, noting that the accused are “not on equal footing” in terms of alleged culpability. Citing the seriousness of allegations against Khalid and Imam, the apex court refused them relief at this stage.

The court observed that while Article 21 of the Constitution mandates scrutiny of prolonged pre-trial detention, the “hierarchy of participation” requires a case-by-case evaluation of bail applications.

You Might Be Interested In

Five Co-Accused Granted Bail

Furthermore, the court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. All seven accused had been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly playing key roles in the riots.

According to the prosecution, the accused were “masterminds” behind the violence that claimed 53 lives and left over 700 people injured.

Background Of The Case

Umar Khalid, a former JNU scholar, has been in custody since September 13, 2020, while Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, weeks before the riots erupted. The violence broke out in parts of Northeast Delhi in February 2020, amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), causing widespread destruction of homes, shops and places of worship.

The verdict comes after the top court reserved its order on December 10, following detailed arguments by the Delhi Police and senior advocates representing the accused. The police had opposed bail, maintaining that the riots were not spontaneous but a “pre-planned and orchestrated” conspiracy.

ALSO READ: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 11:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 2020 Delhi riots caseDelhi riots casehome-hero-pos-1Sharjeel Imamsupreme courtUmar Khalid

RELATED News

‘Stabbed in a Drunken Rage’: South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner After Violent Argument

Fact Check: Are Rs 500 Notes Getting Banned From March 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

CUET UG 2026 Application Process: IMPORTANT UPDATE on Registration Dates, Exam Schedule & Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Kannan Pattambi? Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 62, Leaving Film Industry In Mourning

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Maggot Food, Freezing Cells, Inmate Deaths: Why NYC Jail Holding Maduro Is Known As ‘Hell On Earth’

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists Make Big Revelation, Interstellar Object Likely Older Than Sun | What We Know About The 14 Billion Years Old Claim

Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says ‘There Is No…’

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Interior, And Safety Features – All You Need To Know

Critics Choice Awards 2026: See Who Dominated The Night With Big Wins – Full Winner List Inside

Zomato Terminates Nearly 5,000 Gig Workers a Month; Deepinder Goyal Rejects Exploitation Amid 10-Minute Delivery Row On A Podcast

Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested For Beheading Daughter-in-Law In Kallakurichi, Raises Questions Over Domestic Conflict

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year
No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year
No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year
No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

QUICK LINKS