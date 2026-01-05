5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Morigaon district in Assam in the early hours of Monday, sending tremors across several parts of the state and as far as Shillong in Meghalaya.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at 04:17:40 IST, briefly triggering panic among residents, though no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have surfaced so far.
EQ of M: 5.1, On: 05/01/2026 04:17:40 IST, Lat: 26.37 N, Long: 92.29 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam.
EQ of M: 5.1, On: 05/01/2026 04:17:40 IST, Lat: 26.37 N, Long: 92.29 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 4, 2026
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake’s epicentre was pinpointed at 26.37°N latitude and 92.29°E longitude, at a depth of 50 km in Morigaon, Assam.
Further details are awaited.
