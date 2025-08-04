Home > India > ‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Delhi Police for referring to Bengali as “Bangladeshi national language” in a purported letter.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo /ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo /ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 14:45:00 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Delhi Police for referring to Bengali as “Bangladeshi national language” in a purported letter. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the West Bengal CM tweeted, “See now how Delhi police under the direct control of Ministry of Home, Government of India is describing Bengali as ” Bangladeshi” language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!”

Mamata Banerjee called the purported letter unconstitutional

Referring to the purported letter as scandalous, insulting, anti- national and unconstitutional, the West Bengal CM further added that it insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. According to Ms Banerjee, the Delhi Police cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. She urged immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali- speaking people of India.

The purported letter was written to whom?

According to PTI, the letter was linked to an investigation of a case under the ‘Foreigners’ Act’. It was written to the officer-in-charge of Banga Bhawan, the official guest house of the state government in the national capital. 

“Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable”

In a post on X, Bharatiya Janata Party leader replied to the West Bengal CM and wrote on X that she should be booked under National Security Act (NSA) for inciting linguistic conflict.

Also read: Is TMC Planning To Fight The Next Year Election On Bengal Pride Agenda?

Tags: delhi policeWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal CM tweet

RELATED News

Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Three Pakistani LeT Terrorists Killed In Dachigam Encounter, Biometric And GPS Data Confirms Identity
TikToker Criticised For Mocking Indian Woman’s Accent In Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?