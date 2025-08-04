‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Delhi Police for referring to Bengali as “Bangladeshi national language” in a purported letter. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the West Bengal CM tweeted, “See now how Delhi police under the direct control of Ministry of Home, Government of India is describing Bengali as ” Bangladeshi” language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!”

Mamata Banerjee called the purported letter unconstitutional

Referring to the purported letter as scandalous, insulting, anti- national and unconstitutional, the West Bengal CM further added that it insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. According to Ms Banerjee, the Delhi Police cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. She urged immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali- speaking people of India.

The purported letter was written to whom?

According to PTI, the letter was linked to an investigation of a case under the ‘Foreigners’ Act’. It was written to the officer-in-charge of Banga Bhawan, the official guest house of the state government in the national capital.

“Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable”

In a post on X, Bharatiya Janata Party leader replied to the West Bengal CM and wrote on X that she should be booked under National Security Act (NSA) for inciting linguistic conflict.

