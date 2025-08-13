UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 13, 2025, Wednesday has ordered increased security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands and cow shelters in the state. This order by the UP CM has given amidst the potential danger of bird flu in Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM has also ordered regular sanitisation of zoo premises and also stressed on the immediate implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines, as issued in the official statement. The sanitisation measures also comprise blow-torching, if required, along with compulsory health checks for all animals and birds, as reported in PTI.

When all zoos were shut for a week in UP amidst the bird flu scare

The bird flu scare had prevailed UP in May 2025 as well. Due to the rising concerns over bird flu (avian influenza), the Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Department had issued a high alert across all zoological and safari parks in the state. Strict health and safety standards were enforced by the department and all zoological parks were temporarily closed in the state for one week. A five-member probe team was also appointed to assess the spread and impact of bird flu in Uttar Pradesh. The team had been tasked to submit its report within 15 days. Strict adherence to health and safety standards was also ensured to protect wildlife.

What are the side effects of bird flu?

Mild and severe side effects like fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue can be caused by bird flu, also known as avian influenza. In more severe cases, bird flu can also lead to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, and even respiratory failure. Some of the individuals may also experience gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Also read: CM YUVA Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators: CM Yogi