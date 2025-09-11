LIVE TV
Uttar Pradesh: Death toll rises to 5 as roadways bus falls off a bridge in Kakori

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 23:09:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The death toll in the tragic Kakori accident has risen to five after a roadways bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a ditch in Kakori, Lucknow, on Thursday.

Several others sustained injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the officials, the injured have been taken to a hospital. Local Police, Malihabad Police and the fire team are actively engaged in rescue operations at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed officials to reach the spot and speed up the rescue and relief operation.

The Chief Minister has also directed the proper treatment of the injured. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: accidentbus-accidentkakorilucknow-bus-accidentraodways-busuttar pradesh

