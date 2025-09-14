Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves financial sanctions worth over Rs 136 crore for various development projects
Home > India > Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves financial sanctions worth over Rs 136 crore for various development projects

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 20:26:08 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions for several development projects across the state.

In the Champawat district, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 37.51 lakh for the establishment of a horticulture farm at Mudiyani, near the district headquarters, and Rs 49.82 lakh for setting up a House of Himalayas marketing center at Amodi, said a release from CMO.

In Dehradun district, Rs 60.00 lakh has been approved for replacing old and dilapidated pipelines in various lanes under Ward 86, Sewla Kalan, in the Dharampur Assembly constituency.

In Bageshwar district (Kapkot Assembly constituency), the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 58.64 lakh for developing several temple complexes–including Shikhar Mool Narayan Campus, Alkhanath Temple Kilpara, Kanda Simkula, Ghatwariya, Shiv Temple Sundargufa Kanda, Bajyain Temple Dhai Ijar, and Nanda Devi Temple Dophad–as tourist destinations, along with beautification works at Alkhanath Temple Kilpara.

In Tehri district (Dhanaulti Assembly constituency), Rs 60.00 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing a Yatri Vishram Grah (travellers’ rest house) at Dwarikapuri.

Following the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the CM approved the release of Rs 35.50 crore for upgrading rural Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub-Centres (SCs) into Health and Wellness Centres during the financial year 2025-26, the release added.

The Chief Minister also approved the release of the first instalment of untied grants amounting to Rs 39.41 crore for all urban local bodies under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission for FY 2024-25.

Additionally, the first installment of tied grants amounting to Rs 59.11 crore has been released for all urban local bodies under the same recommendations for FY 2024-25. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bageshwar-districtcm-dhamidehradun-districtdevelopment-projectsfinancial-sanctionsfinancial-year-2025-26tehri-districturban-developmentuttarakhand

