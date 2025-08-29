Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag

Multiple families have been stuck under wreckage following two individual cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts on Friday, confirmed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The events arise from the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag, and the Deval area of Chamoli, were triggered by continuous rains leading to flash floods and landslides. Later CM Dhami stated that rescue and relief operations are going on, and he is in touch with the officials and they are monitoring the situation.”I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all,” he posted on X.

Rescue operations are ongoing

Debris has clogged major roads and entered various homes, trapping residents, officials informed. Footage from the affected areas indicated that cars were stranded in heavy mud and overflowing rivers, while Chepdo Bazar and Kotdweep Bazar markets in Chamoli were flooded. In the meantime, rescue operations remain ongoing in Harsil valley, where a lake was temporarily created when debris from the Gadgad Gadera blocked the Yamuna River. Authrities ensured that as of now, there are no disruptions on the route of Gangotri Yatra, although attempts are being made to resume connectivity on the route of Yamunotri Yatra.

Cloudbursts and inundating rain have time and again lashed out at Uttarakhand this month.

A cloudburst in Dharali had previously initiated enormous search operations for over 100 missing persons and road access from Uttarkashi to Harsil has only just been restored. Such recurrent tragedies have compelled authorities to keep a sustained watch on pilgrim routes and exposed communities across the Himalayan state.

Kishtwar tragedy

Earlier this month, the cloudburst on August 14 in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in flash floods along the Machail Mata trek route, and worsened the situation of the increasing Himalayan climate crisis. At least 46 have been confirmed dead and more than 200 people are missing. Experts say we should expect more of such extreme rainfall and unpredictable weather as a result of climate change, extreme rainfall events, and unlimited upon unlimited construction in vulnerable ecosystems. As connectivity is lost with cut communication and inaccessible places, officials are worried that the injury count may thus balloon further.

