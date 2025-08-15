Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

A sudden and violent cloudburst struck the remote village of Chositi (also spelled Chashoti) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district around noon on August 14, unleashing flash floods that tore through the Machail Mata pilgrimage route. The calamity has already claimed a heavy toll, with the confirmed death count rising to at least 46, and more than 200 people reported missing.

Lives Lost

The deluge washed away makeshift camps, including a central community kitchen where hundreds of pilgrims had gathered. As rescue operations progressed, tens of bodies were retrieved from the wreckage, and scores of injured individuals were urgently airlifted or transported to nearby medical facilities.

Massive Rescue Mobilization

Responding swiftly, the administration deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army units, police, and local volunteers. Over 300 personnel are reported to be engaged in search, rescue, and relief efforts despite extremely challenging terrain and damaged infrastructure.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X that the government “immediately swung into action,” while Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences and assured comprehensive support for the ongoing relief drive.

Pilgrimage Disrupted; Independence Day Subdued

The Machail Mata pilgrimage, regularly drawing devotees through treacherous mountain terrain since late July, has been suspended indefinitely. The pilgrimage, originally scheduled to conclude in early September, was abruptly halted due to the disaster.

In light of the tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir’s administration canceled cultural celebrations planned for India’s Independence Day. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also called off the customary “At Home” reception.

Climate Concerns

Experts warn that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent in the Himalayan region attributed to climate change and unchecked development in fragile ecosystems.

As search teams continue combing the ravaged paths and flood-swept zones, local authorities have established control rooms to assist displaced families and pilgrims. With communication lines still disrupted and remote terrain delaying information flow, officials caution that the true scope of the disaster may yet expand.

