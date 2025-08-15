LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

A sudden cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chositi village triggered flash floods along the Machail Mata pilgrimage route, killing at least 46 and leaving over 200 missing. Rescue operations are underway, with NDRF, army, and local authorities coordinating relief efforts.

Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 15, 2025 04:45:25 IST

A sudden and violent cloudburst struck the remote village of Chositi (also spelled Chashoti) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district around noon on August 14, unleashing flash floods that tore through the Machail Mata pilgrimage route. The calamity has already claimed a heavy toll, with the confirmed death count rising to at least 46, and more than 200 people reported missing.

Lives Lost

The deluge washed away makeshift camps, including a central community kitchen where hundreds of pilgrims had gathered. As rescue operations progressed, tens of bodies were retrieved from the wreckage, and scores of injured individuals were urgently airlifted or transported to nearby medical facilities.

Massive Rescue Mobilization

Responding swiftly, the administration deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army units, police, and local volunteers. Over 300 personnel are reported to be engaged in search, rescue, and relief efforts despite extremely challenging terrain and damaged infrastructure.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X that the government “immediately swung into action,” while Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences and assured comprehensive support for the ongoing relief drive.

Pilgrimage Disrupted; Independence Day Subdued

The Machail Mata pilgrimage, regularly drawing devotees through treacherous mountain terrain since late July, has been suspended indefinitely. The pilgrimage, originally scheduled to conclude in early September, was abruptly halted due to the disaster.

In light of the tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir’s administration canceled cultural celebrations planned for India’s Independence Day. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also called off the customary “At Home” reception.

Climate Concerns 

Experts warn that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent in the Himalayan region attributed to climate change and unchecked development in fragile ecosystems.

As search teams continue combing the ravaged paths and flood-swept zones, local authorities have established control rooms to assist displaced families and pilgrims. With communication lines still disrupted and remote terrain delaying information flow, officials caution that the true scope of the disaster may yet expand.

Also Read: 46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route

Tags: 200 missingcloudburstKishtwartragedy

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route
Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route
Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route
Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: 46 Dead, Over 200 Missing as Flash Floods Devastate Pilgrimage Route

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?