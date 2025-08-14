46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route

A devastating cloudburst struck the remote village of Chositi (also known as Chasoti) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district today, triggering flash floods that ripped apart makeshift shelters and homes along the Machail Mata pilgrimage route, leaving many dead, injured, and unaccounted for.

Authorities confirm that the cloudburst occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of pilgrims had gathered in Chositi, the last motorable village en route to the 9,500-ft-high Machail Mata shrine.

The death toll remains uncertain, with official estimates varying:

At least 38 people have been confirmed dead, with over 100 injured and more than 200 reported missing.

Other sources report upwards of 44 fatalities, around 50 seriously injured, and dozens still unaccounted for after torrential rains buried homes and swept away a community kitchen serving over 200 pilgrims.

Additional figures include 46 dead, including two CISF personnel, highlighting the rapid escalation of the disaster.



Rescue operations are underway at full scale. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, the Army’s White Knight Corps, police, and local volunteers are all actively engaged. Helicopters, ambulances, and medical teams have been deployed to reach the remote terrain, with relief stores and gear rushed in urgently.

Government leaders have responded promptly. Prime Minister Modi extended condolences and assured continued assistance via X; Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed support, coordinating with local officials. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled all cultural programs planned for Independence Day in mourning and remains closely involved with the district administration.

Connectivity remains severely disrupted in the mountainous region, posing challenges to rescue and relief. As operations continue, officials caution the death toll may rise, and the pilgrimage has been suspended indefinitely amid growing concerns for safety.

