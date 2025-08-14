LIVE TV
Home > India > India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

India has “strongly taken up” recent incidents of violence against its nationals in Ireland with authorities in Dublin, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 14, 2025 21:29:20 IST

India has “strongly taken up” recent incidents of violence against its nationals in Ireland with authorities in Dublin, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian Embassy is in touch with victims and community members, extending all possible support.

Irish leadership condemns attacks

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris have publicly condemned the “despicable acts of violence and racism,” reaffirming that such incidents contradict the country’s values. The Indian Embassy in Dublin has also issued an advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant following a rise in physical attacks.

Similar racial incident in Canada

Addressing a media query, the MEA also commented on a recent case in Canada where an Indian couple faced racial harassment in Peterborough. Local police have arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the incident, charging him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Authorities noted a hate crime element in the case, which will be addressed in court.

Jaiswal reiterated that India takes the safety and security of its citizens abroad “very seriously” and that Indian missions and consulates work closely with local law enforcement to address such incidents. (ANI Inputs)

Tags: Indian nationals in IrelandMEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

